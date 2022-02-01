BWA Group PLC - Positive Mineral Results for Nkoteng & Dehane Projects

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

1st February 2022

BWA Group PLC

(“BWA”, or the “Company”) (AQSE: BWAP)

Positive XRD Quantitative Heavy Mineral Results for the Nkoteng and Dehane Projects, Cameroon

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences split between Cameroon and Canada and is quoted on London’s AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), provides an update on recently received XRD results on 10 samples from its 90% owned Nkoteng and Dehane heavy mineral sands projects located in Central and Western Cameroon (“Nkoteng”, “Dehane” or the “Nkoteng Project”, “Dehane Project” or “Projects").

BWA currently has two heavy mineral sands licences in Cameroon, both of which are at an early stage of exploration. The Nkoteng Licence covers an area of 497 km2, comprising part of the prospective Sanaga river system and is located 60 km to the northeast of Yaoundé with easy transport links to the port of Douala (see Figure 1). The Dehane Licence is 132 km2 comprising part of the prospective Nyong river system estuary and is located 166 km to the west of the capital, Yaoundé and 70km from the deep seaport and industrial zone of Kribi.

BWA is pleased to announce the publication of recently received quantitative XRD mineralogy results, prepared in accordance with JORC (2012) for the Nkoteng and Dehane heavy mineral sands (“HMS”) licences.

The XRD results show promising returns of Valuable Heavy Minerals (VHM) rutile, kyanite, ilmenite, and zircon from select units of the mineralised sands, as well as anomalous garnet percentages. The implication of the garnet is unknown at this time.

Highlights:

P654193 - NKO_002 – 2.6m auger interval 0.40m from 3.00m (BOH) with 0.24% rutile for a total VHM of 1.42%.

auger interval from (BOH) with 0.24% rutile for a total VHM of 1.42%. P654198 - DHO_039 – 4.5m auger interval 0.50m from 5.00m (BOH) with 0.07% rutile, 0.22% ilmenite, 0.52% kyanite and 0.07% garnet for a total VHM of 0.95%.

auger interval from (BOH) with 0.07% rutile, 0.22% ilmenite, 0.52% kyanite and 0.07% garnet for a total VHM of 0.95%. P654199 - DHO_060 – active riverbed grab sample with 0.49% rutile, 0.64% ilmenite, 0.34% zircon, 1.82% kyanite and 0.44% garnet for a total VHM of 3.73%.

The limited XRD results to date are considered positive and demonstrate the VHM and thicknesses of potential economic interest, and warrant further investigation and advanced exploration work, including drill testing, mineral resource estimation leading to preliminary conceptual mining studies and economic evaluation.

A version of this announcement containing all tables, pictures and maps including JORC (2012) Table 1 can be viewed on the Company’s website, http://www.bwagroupplc.com/.

Refer to Table 1 and 2, for summary of HLS and XRD results returned from the 1st pass Nkoteng and Dehane reconnaissance pit and auger programmes and Figures 2 and 3 for locations of the samples.

Outlook

The company are continuing to process and understand the new data and are still in the early stages of exploration and evaluation, understanding the distribution of mineralisation and related size fractions, but are very encouraged by the presence of elevated intervals of Rutile-Ilmenite, Zircon and Kyanite over continuous zones within an area considered prospective for heavy mineral sands.

Our COVID-19 health and safety protocols continue to allow the team to be effective in the field.

Richard Battersby, Non-executive Chairman of BWA, commented:

“We are very pleased by the results from the initial limited heavy mineral separation and quantitative mineral analysis so far. The indications of potentially economic quantities of valuable heavy minerals, at encouraging interval thicknesses which are yet to be fully tested are considered very strong. We look forward to testing the full thickness of the HMS prospective sequence in the next round of mechanised auger drilling.”

Implications for Exploration

This new XRD data will assist in designing new sampling and analytical procedures which will allow the team to be more effective in data collection and understanding the deposit.

The independent expert review, and addition of these recent XRD results supports the position that there is excellent potential for continuous HMS mineralisation and deposit development within the areas tested, at sufficient levels to warrant further follow up systematic exploration.

BWA are waiting for the arrival of two closed barrel auger drill rigs in Cameroon for immediate follow-up on these anomalous results with a view to extend and infill the sample area, test the full thickness of prospective units, understand the relationships between the mineralisation and host strata and carry out additional sampling on the plastic clays. This work will provide a better indication of the HMS exploration potential within the licence and better focus intended follow up drill programmes.

BWA intend to start drilling 2,500 m in Nkoteng and 1,500 m in Dehane as soon as the drill rigs have arrived in Cameroon (estimated for early to February). The holes are planned for every 200 m (on 500 m and 1000 m grid lines) to a depth around five metres at Nkoteng and to fifteen metres at Dehane. The grid lines were set up on regular coordinate grids and cover the entire licence area at a spacing of 200 m by 500 m.

Please refer to CPR RNS’ dated 13th December 2021 for detailed summary of exploration works and geological setting or view the full Competent Persons Report on the Company’s website.

Preliminary Mineral Separation and Quantitative Work

Ten samples from two auger holes were submitted to ALS Perth for mineral separation and percent determination testwork, and 21 samples were sent for granulometric studies and visual size fraction analysis. The following conclusions are presented for the mineral separation testwork:

There are good grades present as rutile and ilmenite as defined by the granulometric studies throughout the various horizons and confirmed by geochemical analysis.

There are good TiO 2 and Al 2 O 3 grades as defined by geochemical analysis and granulometric studies which has identified abundant Kyanite throughout the various horizons, later confirmed by XRD analysis.

and Al O grades as defined by geochemical analysis and granulometric studies which has identified abundant Kyanite throughout the various horizons, later confirmed by XRD analysis. There are good grades of zircon, as defined by geochemical analysis and granulometric studies which has identified zirconium throughout the various horizons.

From the HLS and screening results, the following conclusions are made: Five samples returned encouraging results from the wet screening 1 mm to 0.053 mm fraction, in particular the main target sand and gravel units. A number of samples returned high clay content which can interfere with recoveries. However, current tests are extremely limited and further detail testwork is required.

7 of the 10 samples were analysed by XRD (due to sample size). The results for XRD quantitative mineral analysis on the heavy mineral separation samples returns several positive results: P654193 (NKO_002 – 0.40 m from 3.00 m BOH) with 0.24% rutile for a total VHM of 1.42%. P654198 (DHO_039 – 0.50 m from 5.00 m BOH) with 0.07% rutile, 0.22% ilmenite, 0.52% kyanite and 0.07% garnet for a total VHM of 0.95%. P654199 (DHO_060 – active riverbed grab sample) with 0.49% rutile, 0.64% ilmenite, 0.34% zircon, 1.82% kyanite and 0.44% garnet for a total VHM of 3.73%.



Further systematic and more detailed mineral separation and mineralogical (QEMSCAN) studies are planned across the prospective target areas.

Refer to Table 2 for a summary of mineral separation results and Figures 2 and 3 for locations of the samples.

Competent Person’s Statement

The information in this report which relates to exploration results for the Nkoteng and Dehane Project is based upon and fairly represents information collected and compiled by Mr Emmanuel Simo, MSc., Senior Geologist and Chief Geologist for BWA, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

The exploration results were also reviewed by Mr J.N. Hogg, MSc. MAIG, Principal Geologist for Addison Mining Services (AMS) and Non-executive Director of BWA.

Mr Simo has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration and to the activity undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results.

Mr Simo has reviewed and verified the technical information that forms the basis of and has been used in the preparation of this announcement, including all sampling and analytical data, and analytical techniques. Mr Simo consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on the information, in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Simo has also reviewed and approved the technical information in his capacity as a Competent Person under the AIM Rules for Companies.

Forward Looking Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

For further information on the Company, please visit http://www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or contact:

BWA Group PLC

Richard Battersby

Chairman +44 (0)7836 238172

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

Nick Harriss/Freddie Wooding +44 (0)207 3328 5656

Prior to publication, the information contained within this announcement was deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the purposes of Article 7 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain

Glossary of Technical Terms:

“%” percent; “AIM” Alternative Investment Market Al 2 O 3 Aluminium Oxide; “ALS” Australian Laboratory Services; “AMS” Addison Mining Services; "BRGM" Bureau de Recherches Géologiques et Minié

(French Geological Survey); "BWA" BWA Group PLC; “CP” Competent Person “CPR” Competent Person’s Report "DTM" Digital Terrain Model. Computerised topographic model; "DUP" Décret d'Utilité Publique (Public Utility Decree); "HMS" Heavy Mineral Sands; “HLS” Heavy liquid separation “km” Kilometre; "TiO 2" Titanium dioxide, also known as titanium (IV) oxide. Generally sourced from ilmenite, rutile, and anatase; "Zr" Zircon or Zirconium; “JORC (2012)” the 2012 edition of the JORC code; “JORC” the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, as published by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia; “m” Metre; “mm” Millimetre “ME-XRF11bE” Analysis by Fusion/XRF; “QA/QC” Quality assurance/quality control. “VHM” Valuable Heavy Minerals “XRD” X-ray powder diffraction

Table 1

Pit ID Type Easting Northing RL Depth Dip Azimuth NKO_002* Auger 820826 495238 551 3.45 -90 0 DHO_039* Auger 618830 386399 10 5.00 -90 0 DHO_060** Grab 619746 386458 0 0 0 0

* Samples did not hit bedrock and is open at depth.

**Denotes grab sample from active river channel

A version of this announcement containing all tables, pictures and maps including JORC (2012) Table 1 can be viewed on the Company’s website, http://www.bwagroupplc.com/.