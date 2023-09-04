BWP REIT PLC - real estate investment trust - Says it has been notified by the International Property Securities Exchange, the market on which the shares in the company are quoted and traded, that IPSX has commenced the process of winding down operations. Says that IPSX has confirmed that its secondary market operations will continue trading through the wind-down period of 90 days from Monday and that the ability to buy and sell BWP REIT shares may continue until the date that admission is cancelled. Says it has been investigating alternative platforms for listing to ensure trading in its shares can continue, and that the board, in consultation with its asset and investment manager and its lead adviser, is in discussions with such alternative platforms and believe there are "a number of viable options". Says a further announcement regarding the new listing venue will be made in "due course".

Current stock price: last traded at 101 pence on IPSX in late July

12-month change: up 1%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

