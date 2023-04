Today at 04:41 am

April 1 (Reuters) - BYD Co Ltd:

* CHINESE AUTOMAKER BYD'S CHAIRMAN WANG CHUANFU ADVISES GOVERNMENT TO EXTEND NEW ENERGY VEHICLE PURCHASE TAX EXEMPTION TO 2025

* WANG COMMENTS AT CHINA EV 100 FORUM IN BEIJING ON SATURDAY Further company coverage: (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)