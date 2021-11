BYJU’S, the world’s leading edtech company, today announced the launch of BYJU’S Lab - an innovation hub based out of the United Kingdom, US and India. With a vision to propel and shape the future of education, the new venture will incubate new ideas, provide cutting-edge technologies and deliver breakthrough solutions across BYJU’S ecosystem of learning products.

At BYJU’S, technology in education is not just about automation, but also about harnessing it in the best way possible to empower students into becoming lifelong learners. We believe that by innovating for the future we will sustain the present, and BYJU’S Lab stems out of this philosophy to aid in redefining the role of technology in learning and transforming powerful ideas into solutions.

With steady growth and expansion, BYJU’S has been at the center of innovation since its inception a decade ago. BYJU’S Lab is yet another step in the company’s efforts to continue innovating with the aim to transform learning experiences for children around the world. It is doing so by leveraging cutting edge technologies such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision capabilities, gamification and more.

The company is now looking to harness the global talent pool by actively hiring a diverse set of candidates in the UK, US and India. By assembling a powerful team of high-caliber individuals, BYJU’S Lab aims to make technology transparent for the user and harness it in a way that tech-enabled education can reach the largest number of people. By unlocking various new jobs, BYJU’S Lab will create an exciting and fulfilling environment for Machine Learning and AI professionals, who are both experienced and new to the industry. BYJU’S Lab is not just about creating a faster or better system, but also creating genuine intellectual property and cutting-edge research that can disrupt and keep us ahead of the curve.

Dev Roy, Chief Innovation and Learning Officer, BYJU’S said, “The role of online learning is not just to replicate offline classes in digital space but to make it more interactive, engaging, and personalized. By combining the ability of computing, technology, and data, we at BYJU'S Lab want to explore the power of information and technology to create a more personalized, enhanced, and democratized learning. As a global company, we are looking to harness a global talent pool to build innovative tools and leverage new technologies to positively impact the learning experiences of children across the world. As we continue to grow and experiment, we will operate at the intersection of business and technology to make innovation real and relevant for our end customers. We are looking at strengthening our team and look forward to working with bright and curious minds to transform the way children learn,” he added.

Innovation has an integral place in education, and BYJU’S Lab, with a highly-talented workforce, will focus on projects with longer gestation cycles that involve deep analysis to gain valuable insights into the learning habits of children.

With an aim to make children fall in love with learning, BYJU’S has been a pioneer in delivering world-class programs that are contextual and visual. The company is paving the way for geography agnostic learning tools that sit at the intersection of mobile, interactive content, and personalised learning methodology.

