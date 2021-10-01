Log in
BaCo Tech : Is the Time Machine the Public Accounting Industry Has Been Looking For

10/01/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
BaCo Tech Platform Identifies This Year’s Tax Issues, This Year

The problem is a small business may experience an event with significant tax consequences, and CPAs don’t realize it’s happened until the return is being prepared the following year. BaCo Tech gives CPAs and clients the ability to go back in time and prevent those mistakes with its real-time reporting and flow of information from current year transactions.

The industry is hungry for more efficient, effective tools. Recently, EisnerAmper received an investment from the venture capital company TowerBrook Capital to invest in technology and people that will improve their efficiency and allow them to devote more time and resources to client accounting services. The AICPA raised $50 million from the top 100 firms to develop the Dynamic Audit Solution with CaseWare, designed to address the frustrations CPAs experience.

“As a CPA, I spent my ‘busy’ season fixing and formatting static balances in Microsoft Excel to integrate with the various tax/accounting software we used. None of this time added any value to my customers. With BaCo Tech, I can spend that time tax planning for clients to prepare for the next year.” - Joe Abesamis, CPA

BaCo Tech was designed for that purpose: so clients can focus on their businesses and CPAs can focus on their clients. This unique technology is patented and being implemented into CPA firms across the country. BaCo Tech integrates client accounting directly into a CPA’s workflow. It automates year-end processes for CPAs while giving clients access to accounting assistance and online financial reporting.

BaCo Tech eliminates the deadline stress that CPAs and clients struggle with because of the real-time updates made possible with their technology. Through knowledge-based algorithms and RPAs in a low code manner, CPAs teach the platform what to do by doing their job. Then the process is repeated thereby changing the dynamic for CPAs using this platform.

For more information visit https://www.bacotech.com/our-tech


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS