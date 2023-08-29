Aug 29 (Reuters) -
* BABY-FORMULA MAKERS FACE PUSH TO DISCLOSE CONTAMINATION EARLIER-WSJ Source text:https://tinyurl.com/5b6xmzhj
Inceptio sees big jump in China sales of driver-assist truck tech, plans overseas foray
Dutch insurer NN Group's solvency improves helped by benign weather
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch insurer NN Group said on Tuesday its capital position had improved in the first six months of 2023, helped by higher interest rates and fewer weather-related claims.
SK Telecom : SKT Promotes Development of International Standards for Quantum-Safe Communication
NN N : Group reports strong OCG and solid business performance in first half of 2023