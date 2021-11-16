Baby Monitor Black Friday Deals (2021): Early Motorola, VAVA & Owlet Sales Found by Deal Tomato

Find all the latest early baby monitor deals for Black Friday, including all the best VTech & Nanit sales and Owlet Smart Sock deals. Access the best deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best Baby Monitor Deals:
-
Save up to 50% on baby monitors from Motorola, VAVA, Owlet, Nanit and more top brands at Walmart - includes deals on WiFi baby monitors with night vision and 1080p cameras
-
Save up to 34% on baby monitors from brands like Infant Optics, VTech, Motorola, and more on buybuyBABY.com - click the link to see the latest deals on audio and video baby monitors including products by Angelcare and Levana that feature Breathing Monitoring options
-
Save on the Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor, Nanit Plus Video Baby Monitor & more at Walmart - check the hottest deals on Nanit top-rated baby monitors
-
Save up to 27% on Owlet Smart Baby Monitor products at Walmart - click the link to see updated prices on the best-selling Owlet Smart Sock3 including the Owlet Cam and Owlet Monitor Duo bundle
-
Save on the Owlet Smart Sock 3 and Video Baby Monitor at buybuyBABY.com - check the latest prices on the best-selling Owlet Smart Sock wearable baby monitor including the Owlet Monitor Duo and the Dream Lab sleep program
-
Save up to $59 on Owlet Smart Sock and Baby Monitors at Amazon - click the link to see updated prices on this smart baby gadget that can show baby’s important vital signs via a smartphone app
-
Save up to 20% on baby monitors including Nanit Pro & Nanit Smart Baby Monitor at buybuyBABY.com - check the latest deals on top-rated baby monitors
-
Save up to 43% on baby monitors from top brands like Infant Optics, VTech, and more at Amazon - check the latest prices of audio and video baby monitors including models with WiFi connectivity and auto night vision
-
Save up to 70% off on baby strollers, car seats, cribs & toddler clothing at Walmart - find the latest deals on car seats, strollers, bassinets, activity centers, bouncers & rockers, carriers, playmats, and more
-
Save up to 20% on baby strollers, car seats, cribs & more at buybuyBABY.com - including deals from top brands like Fisher Price, Carter’s and Disney
-
Save up to 69% off on clothes for babies, toddlers, and kids at Carters.com - click the link to see the latest discounts on everything baby and kids including cute Christmas outfits for your little ones
-
Save up to 20% on newborn carriers at Nesting Days.com - check the hottest savings on different designs of newborn carriers
-
Save up to 44% on a wide range of Anook maternity clothing at AnookAthletics.com - check the latest deals on Anook leggings, shorts, tops, & more
-
Save up to 50% off on baby & toddler clothing at MiniOlie.com
-
Save up to 22% on toddler tricycles at SmarTrike.com - see the latest deals on SmarTrike best-selling toddlers tricycle
-
Save up to 50% on baby gear including car seats, strollers, clothing & essentials at Amazon - check live prices on clothing, bedding, baby care items and accessories
Searching for more deals? Click here to view the full range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s latest Black Friday sales. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006180/en/