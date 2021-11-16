Baby Monitor Black Friday Deals (2021): Early Motorola, VAVA & Owlet Sales Found by Deal Tomato

Early Black Friday baby monitor deals for 2021 are live, find the top early Black Friday audio and video monitor savings on this page

Find all the latest early baby monitor deals for Black Friday, including all the best VTech & Nanit sales and Owlet Smart Sock deals. Access the best deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best Baby Monitor Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to view the full range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s latest Black Friday sales. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006180/en/