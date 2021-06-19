|
Baby Stroller, Monitor, Toys, Car Seat Prime Day Deals 2021: Early mamaRoo, Owlet, Ergobaby, Graco & UPPAbaby Deals Compiled by The Consumer Post
Check our list of all the best early baby deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, featuring deals on baby monitor, car seat, stroller, baby toys, crib & diapers & more deals for toddlers
Here’s our summary of the best early baby stroller, monitor, toys, car seat deals for Prime Day 2021, together with savings on Owlet, Ergobaby, UPPAbaby, Graco & mamaRoo. Explore the latest deals using the links below.
Best baby stroller deals:
-
Save up to 40% on baby strollers from top brands like Graco, Britax, UPPABaby, and more at Amazon - check the best deals on multi-position strollers, travel systems, infant bassinets, car seats, and more
-
Save up to 43% on Graco single strollers, jogger strollers, travel systems, and more at Amazon - check the latest deals on Graco Modes reversible seat strollers, tandem strollers, and lightweight strollers
-
Save up to $80 on UPPAbaby strollers, travel bags, and baby gear at Amazon - check live prices on UPPAbaby strollers, baby carriers, car seats, and accessories
-
Save up to 69% on double strollers at Amazon - view the best deals on a wide range of double strollers from Graco, Evenflo, Joovy, and more
Best baby monitor deals:
-
Save up to 53% on baby monitors from brands like Owlet, VTech, Motorola, and more at Amazon - check the best deals on audio and video baby monitors with WiFi and night vision
-
Save on Owlet Smart Baby Monitors at Amazon - check the latest prices on the Owlet Cam and Owlet Smart Sock wearables
-
Save up to 35% on video baby monitors from brands like VTech, ANMEATE, VILINICE, and more at Amazon - view the live prices on smart video baby monitors with two-way audio, night vision, and Wi-Fi connectivity
-
Save up to 45% on audio baby monitors at Amazon - check the best deals on audio baby monitors from Govee, Philips, VTech, Motorola, and more
Best car seat deals:
-
Save up to 36% on top-rated car seats from Graco, Safety 1st, Britax & more at Amazon - check the best deals on infant car seats, convertible car seats, high back boosters, and more
-
Save up to 36% on a wide range of Graco car seats & travel systems at Amazon - check the latest prices on Graco 3-in-1 and 4-in-1 infant car seats, Graco boosters, and more
-
Save up to $40 on UPPAbaby infant car seats, booster seats & travel systems at Amazon - view the best deals on UPPAbaby MESA car seat, VISTA strollers, convertible car seats, and more
-
Save up to 29% on top convertible car seats at Amazon - check the best deals on convertible car seats from Graco, Chicco, UPPAbaby, Britax, and more
More baby deals:
-
Save up to 53% on top-rated toys for babies and toddlers at Amazon - check the best deals for toddler musical instruments, baby teething toys, electronic toys, educational toys, and more
-
Save on mamaRoo baby rockers and swings at Amazon - view live prices on Bluetooth-enabled baby rockers, compact baby swings, and more
-
Save up to 29% on best-selling Ergobaby baby carriers, baby wraps, swaddlers & more at Amazon - check the best deals on Ergobaby Omni baby carriers, multi-position baby carriers, and newborn baby wraps
-
Save up to 41% on baby diapers, diaper wipes & other baby care products at Amazon - check the link for the latest prices on newborn diapers, hypoallergenic diapers, baby wipes, and more
-
Save up to 50% on cribs, changing tables, and other nursery furniture at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated cribs from Dream On Me, Graco, Delta Children, and more
Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page to compare hundreds more upcoming and live savings across a wide range of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A baby’s nursery should have the basics before the baby arrives. First, it should have a durable baby crib and baby monitor. Graco is one baby gear brand that manufactures not only cribs but strollers and car seats, as well. Owlet, on the other hand, has the Owlet Smart Sock baby monitor. A mamaRoo baby swing will come in handy for moms with a busy household. But of course, there will be times when the baby wants to be carried all the time so it’s best to also have an Ergobaby carrier on hand.
