Baby formula makers raced for FDA approval. They may be waiting a while

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - To ease the U.S. shortage of
baby formula, Nature's One and Holle are poised to ship hundreds
of thousands of pounds, if not millions of pounds, of additional
formula into stores, company executives told Reuters.
They may be waiting a while.
Despite the Biden administration's pledge to end formula
shortages, slow responses and requests for more information from
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have led to
weeks-long delays for baby formula makers seeking U.S. approval,
the two companies told Reuters.
The FDA said in a statement that it is working "as quickly
as possible" to address the current supply challenges. It said
it is reviewing a number of applications under a program that
relaxes the standards for formulas not already approved here.
The agency said it is working carefully to ensure the safety
of the products and is also prioritizing the largest formula
providers.
The FDA has approved formula from Bubs Australia Ltd
, UK-based Kendamil, Nestle SA and Danone SA
under the new program, but Holle and Nature’s One are
among many still waiting, Reuters reporting has found.
In May, both Holle, a Swiss brand sold throughout Europe,
and Ohio-based Nature's One sought FDA approval after the agency
said it would allow formula sold in other countries into the
United States under the temporary program.
"This should be easy," said Jay Highman, CEO of Nature's
One, which is sold in China. "We're ready to go to feed babies."
Highman has also been seeking permanent FDA approval since 2020.
Highman said that last he heard from the FDA the regulator
told him it was reviewing his applications.
The FDA requested funding for four more infant formula staff
in June 2021, and received approval this March, according to an
FDA timeline of its response to the shortage. The regulator has
permitted 15 different products totalling more than 6 million
cans in less than a month, it said.
The FDA must use extreme caution with formula standards as
impurities or substandard nutrition could cause permanent
disability or death in babies.
Tim Morck, a consultant who helps companies including baby
formula makers navigate FDA regulations, described the
regulator's infant formula team as "way understaffed." FDA
Commissioner Robert Califf said in a hearing in late May there
are nine people reviewing applications, which totaled 26 at that
time.
Health and Happiness International Holdings Ltd,
China's fourth-biggest infant formula supplier, and three
Antipodean formula companies have applied, Reuters has reported.
Israeli company MyOr has also applied to sell its AlphaCare
formula, made in Mexico, in the United States, said co-founder
Michael Brandwein in an interview.
SCARCE SUPPLY
A shortage of formula due to pandemic supply chain issues
escalated into a crisis after Abbott Laboratories, the
maker of Similac and specialty hypoallergenic formulas, shut its
Michigan plant in February after reports of bacterial infection
in children who consumed its products. The plant opened again
June 4 but Abbott said it needs six to eight weeks to restock
its products.
About 78% of formula across the United States was in stock
in early June, roughly the same as the end of May, according to
data from IRI, an independent research firm.
Thorben Nilewski, the managing director of Organic-Family
GmbH, a subsidiary of Holle, said in an email that the FDA
earlier this month asked for clarification related to statements
on the formula's label about "biodynamic milk" and the Demeter
standard, which both describe European organic food criteria.
Nilewski said he has an exclusive agreement with a
distributor that will deliver Holle to Amazon.com Inc's
Whole Foods Market and natural grocers.
Nature's One, which already manufacturers a toddler formula
for the U.S. market, plans to distribute its infant formula to
Walmart Inc, Target Corp, Meijer, Publix and
others, the company said in an email. Nature's One plans to
submit a new application to the FDA this week for a specialty
formula for lactose-sensitive babies, Highman said.
Highman said he completed a study on infant growth that
showed babies eating Nature's One exclusively grew the same
amount as infants consuming competing formulas or breastfeeding,
as required for permanent approval.
The FDA asked for an extra 60 days to evaluate Highman's
formula in January 2021, citing a "high number" of new
submissions, according to a copy of a letter reviewed by
Reuters.
The FDA then in July 2021 asked Nature's One questions on
its growth study, Highman said. He resubmitted this April, just
as the formula shortage was escalating into a crisis.
At that time, the FDA told him that it would need as much as
six months to respond due to the "continued high number" of
infant formula submissions, "many of which are extremely
complex," according to a copy of the letter viewed by Reuters.
