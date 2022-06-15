Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Baby formula makers raced for FDA approval. They may be waiting a while

06/15/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - To ease the U.S. shortage of baby formula, Nature's One and Holle are poised to ship hundreds of thousands of pounds, if not millions of pounds, of additional formula into stores, company executives told Reuters.

They may be waiting a while.

Despite the Biden administration's pledge to end formula shortages, slow responses and requests for more information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have led to weeks-long delays for baby formula makers seeking U.S. approval, the two companies told Reuters.

The FDA said in a statement that it is working "as quickly as possible" to address the current supply challenges. It said it is reviewing a number of applications under a program that relaxes the standards for formulas not already approved here.

The agency said it is working carefully to ensure the safety of the products and is also prioritizing the largest formula providers.

The FDA has approved formula from Bubs Australia Ltd , UK-based Kendamil, Nestle SA and Danone SA under the new program, but Holle and Nature’s One are among many still waiting, Reuters reporting has found.

In May, both Holle, a Swiss brand sold throughout Europe, and Ohio-based Nature's One sought FDA approval after the agency said it would allow formula sold in other countries into the United States under the temporary program.

"This should be easy," said Jay Highman, CEO of Nature's One, which is sold in China. "We're ready to go to feed babies." Highman has also been seeking permanent FDA approval since 2020.

Highman said that last he heard from the FDA the regulator told him it was reviewing his applications.

The FDA requested funding for four more infant formula staff in June 2021, and received approval this March, according to an FDA timeline of its response to the shortage. The regulator has permitted 15 different products totalling more than 6 million cans in less than a month, it said.

The FDA must use extreme caution with formula standards as impurities or substandard nutrition could cause permanent disability or death in babies.

Tim Morck, a consultant who helps companies including baby formula makers navigate FDA regulations, described the regulator's infant formula team as "way understaffed." FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a hearing in late May there are nine people reviewing applications, which totaled 26 at that time.

Health and Happiness International Holdings Ltd, China's fourth-biggest infant formula supplier, and three Antipodean formula companies have applied, Reuters has reported.

Israeli company MyOr has also applied to sell its AlphaCare formula, made in Mexico, in the United States, said co-founder Michael Brandwein in an interview.

SCARCE SUPPLY

A shortage of formula due to pandemic supply chain issues escalated into a crisis after Abbott Laboratories, the maker of Similac and specialty hypoallergenic formulas, shut its Michigan plant in February after reports of bacterial infection in children who consumed its products. The plant opened again June 4 but Abbott said it needs six to eight weeks to restock its products.

About 78% of formula across the United States was in stock in early June, roughly the same as the end of May, according to data from IRI, an independent research firm.

Thorben Nilewski, the managing director of Organic-Family GmbH, a subsidiary of Holle, said in an email that the FDA earlier this month asked for clarification related to statements on the formula's label about "biodynamic milk" and the Demeter standard, which both describe European organic food criteria.

Nilewski said he has an exclusive agreement with a distributor that will deliver Holle to Amazon.com Inc's Whole Foods Market and natural grocers.

Nature's One, which already manufacturers a toddler formula for the U.S. market, plans to distribute its infant formula to Walmart Inc, Target Corp, Meijer, Publix and others, the company said in an email. Nature's One plans to submit a new application to the FDA this week for a specialty formula for lactose-sensitive babies, Highman said.

Highman said he completed a study on infant growth that showed babies eating Nature's One exclusively grew the same amount as infants consuming competing formulas or breastfeeding, as required for permanent approval.

The FDA asked for an extra 60 days to evaluate Highman's formula in January 2021, citing a "high number" of new submissions, according to a copy of a letter reviewed by Reuters.

The FDA then in July 2021 asked Nature's One questions on its growth study, Highman said. He resubmitted this April, just as the formula shortage was escalating into a crisis.

At that time, the FDA told him that it would need as much as six months to respond due to the "continued high number" of infant formula submissions, "many of which are extremely complex," according to a copy of the letter viewed by Reuters.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Caroline Humer, Vanessa O'Connell and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 1.19% 104.15 Delayed Quote.-26.86%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.35% 105.7078 Delayed Quote.-37.82%
BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED -6.61% 0.565 Delayed Quote.18.95%
DANONE -0.73% 51.36 Real-time Quote.-5.22%
HEALTH AND HAPPINESS (H&H) INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.00% 10.1 Delayed Quote.-17.22%
NESTLÉ S.A. -0.79% 107.76 Delayed Quote.-14.77%
TARGET CORPORATION 3.43% 147.52 Delayed Quote.-37.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07pBiden announces new $1 billion in weapons for Ukraine
RE
01:06pArkansas asks appeals court to revive gender transition ban for minors
RE
01:00pNew Mexico sues county over refusal to certify June primary results
RE
12:56pUS to send $1bln in security aid to help Ukraine in Donbas, Biden says
RE
12:51pPeru's GDP grows 3.69% in April compared to a year earlier
RE
12:49pFRANCE'S LE MAIRE : "We are in the middle of an inflation peak"
RE
12:48pBaby formula makers raced for FDA approval. They may be waiting a while
RE
12:47pBlack, indigenous people face disproportionate policing in Toronto, data shows
RE
12:44pCrypto stock short sellers up about 126% this year - S3 Partners
RE
12:41pGrowth stocks lift Wall St ahead of Fed's big rate decision
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Premier Inn owner Whitbread flags higher costs, posts higher total sale..
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Garmin, HSBC, Robinhood, Snowflake....
3U.S. mortgage interest rates jump to highest level since 2008
4Scout24 : Dr. Claudia Viehweger becomes Chief People & Sustainability O..
5OCI N : to Expand Port of Rotterdam Ammonia Import Terminal to Meet Eme..

HOT NEWS