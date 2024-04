STORY: The dead, killed in hits on two houses, included 13 children from one family, they said.

The baby, weighing 1.4 kg (3.09 lb)and delivered in an emergency C-section, was stable and improving gradually, said Mohammed Salama, a doctor caring for her.

Her mother, Sabreen Al-Sakani, had been 30 weeks pregnant.

The baby was placed in an incubator in a Rafah hospital alongside another infant, with the words "The baby of the martyr Sabreen Al-Sakani" written on tape across her chest.