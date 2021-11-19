Log in
BabyEthereum to Be Listed on LBank Exchange Nov. 20

11/19/2021 | 12:55pm EST
Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2021) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, announced that it will list BabyEthererum (BBETH) token on November 20, 2021.

With more than 14,000 holders already, BabyEthereum aims to become the next token that breaks the crypto landscape. Up to 8% of every buy / sell is taken and redistributed to all holders to get Ethereum, one of the most valuable coins on the market. Specifically speaking, BabyEthereum taxes 13% on every buying, 6% of it will be rewarded to holders in the form of ETH, another 6% of it is provided for the team and mass marketing to make the project great, and the rest 1% is provided for liquidity. On the other hand, BabyEthereum taxes 17% on every selling, 8% of it will be rewarded to holders in the form of ETH, another 8% of it is provided for the team and mass marketing, the rest 1% is provided for liquidity.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/104370_4ff824d7540978e9_002.jpg

Figure 1: BabyEthereum to be listed on LBank Exchange Nov. 20

To be listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on November 20, 2021, and with well-planned roadmap ahead, including custom NFT layout, App and Game development, BabyEthereum is ready to further expand its global reach and achieve its vision, investors who are interested in BabyEthereum investment can easily buy and sell BBETH on LBank Exchange. The listing of BBETH on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Read more: https://support.lbank.site/hc/en-gb/articles/4409833431705

Follow BabyEthereum's social media channels to stay up to date with the latest news:

Follow LBank Exchange's social media channels to stay up to date with the latest news:

About BabyEthereum

BabyEthereum is the next token that is going to break the crypto landscape. Up to 8% of every buy / sell is taken and redistributed to all holders to get one of the most valuable coins on the market: Ethereum.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users in more than 210 countries around the world.

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
marketing@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104370


© Newsfilecorp 2021
