BacTech Environmental to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 11th

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BacTech Environmental (CSE: BAC, OTC: BCCEF), based in Toronto, Canada focused on environmental processing and remediation today announced that Ross Orr, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 11th.

DATE: February 11th, 2021

TIME: 10:30am

LINK: https://bit.ly/2KtV6MY

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About BacTech Environmental

BacTech is investigating the prospects of a build/own/operate bioleach facility to be based in Ponce Enriquez, Ecuador. The selection of Ponce Enriquez is driven by the extremely high levels of arsenic that is associated with gold in the +90 small mines in the area which attract high penalties in smelting . Presently, the miners are forced to sell their production at reduced prices to Asian buyers due to the high arsenic values in the concentrates and accept lower financial returns. BacTech proposes to pay better prices for the miners' material, by eliminating penalties for arsenic, and process higher grade gold to reduce overall refining costs. This concept can be repeated in areas of Peru, Colombia and Central America where arsenic is known to exist alongside gold mining. The Company is also awaiting the reduction in government imposed Covid restrictions in Colombia where BacTech will investigate a gold/platinum tailings project.

