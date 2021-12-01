Back Bay Life Science Advisors Announces Expansion into Canada with Opening of Toronto Office

Back Bay Life Science Advisors, an international partner for biopharma, medtech and healthtech companies and their investors, announced the opening of its new office in Toronto, Canada, to further support clients and partners located across the global life sciences and healthcare markets.

With a strong presence in Boston and Northern Europe, this North American expansion further strengthens Back Bay’s role in developing promising life science communities globally. In addition, its Canadian presence underscores Back Bay’s specialized market support in life science development and transaction execution in this country. Back Bay’s advisors are recognized industry experts on global biopharma, medtech and healthtech development, partnering and M&A.

“We are proud to join our clients and network in Canada’s dedicated, innovative and growing life sciences community,” said Jonathan P. Gertler, MD, CEO and Co-Founder, Back Bay Life Science Advisors. “We look forward to partnering with our Canadian clients directly from our new Toronto-based offices and to bringing our many years of experience to help advance Canadian life sciences and forge US-Canadian partnerships.”

Back Bay’s Canadian headquarters is located in one of North America’s leading innovation hubs, the MaRS Centre, recently named as one of the best workplaces in the world for innovators. Located in the heart of Toronto’s Discovery District, the MaRS Centre plays a key role in supporting one of the highest concentrations of science and tech minds in the world. Through its physical campus and affiliated programs, MaRS supports over 1,400 Canadian science and tech companies.

Back Bay founding member and Managing Director, Stephan Gauldie, PhD, leads Back Bay’s Canadian operations in close concert with founder Jonathan P. Gertler, who has familial and business ties to the Toronto community. Dr. Gauldie was integral in developing the unique continuum and integration of strategic advisory and investment banking execution offered only by Back Bay Life Science Advisors.

“Canadian science is at the forefront, with breakthroughs in cell and gene therapy, identification of novel disease targets for drug development, and in facilitating technologies such as artificial intelligence to drive drug discovery. These and many other advances, underpin Canada's life sciences sector, and the early-stage biotech ecosystem is growing at a fantastic pace,” said Dr. Gauldie.

The Canadian biotechnology industry is one of the country’s premiere high technology sectors, acting as a strong engine of innovation, a source of highly skilled employment, and destination for investment capitali, and Toronto is a key hub for life science research, clinical trials and commercialization. Canada is internationally well positioned in this field, as it now accounts for almost 10% of the world's biotechnology-related revenues and ranks second behind the US in number of biotechnology firmsii.

About Back Bay Life Science Advisors

Back Bay Life Science Advisors provides life science strategy and investment banking guidance and execution to global life science companies and their investors.

Back Bay Life Science Advisors partners with companies of all sizes throughout the US and global life science markets across every stage, sector, geography, and therapeutic area. Back Bay strategy and banking teams guide companies on technology and drug development, from planning and initial concept to product commercialization, franchising and licensing, partnering, M&A, divestiture, and more.

With offices in Boston, Toronto, and Germany, Back Bay teams are MDs, PhDs, science and banking experts with proven knowledge and love for new technologies, medicines, and scientific approaches.

View highlights from our portfolio of life science transactions and projects

Subscribe to our life science industry podcast

About the MaRS Centre

Located in the heart of Toronto’s Discovery District, with close ties to the University of Toronto and other key innovation partners, the MaRS Centre consists of a total of 1.5 million sq. feet of specialized space housing and supporting R&D laboratories, startup offices and global corporations with a focus on innovation. Currently, the Centre is home to over 150 organizations covering fields such as health and life sciences, clean technologies, artificial intelligence and platform technologies.

Learn more about the MaRS Centre at www.marsdd.com.

i BIOTECanada. Industry data. http://www.biotech.ca/industry-data/. Accessed September 17, 2021.

ii Government of Canada. Canada’s Biotechnology Strategy. https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/science-research/emerging-technology/biotechnology/role/canada-biotechnology-strategy.html. Accessed September 17, 2021.

