Back Matter

Capital Expenditures, FY15-21

(Millions of U.S. dollars)

Formula Key Facilities Information Technology HQ2 HQ1 C Renewal Re oncordia novation Total Capital FY 15 New appropriations (11) 22.0 29.8 0.0 0.6 3/ 52.4 Total funds available (12) = (10) + (11) 41.2 42.6 313.1 0.6 397.4 Expenditures (13) 10.5 29.3 95.7 0.3 135.8 Lapsed funds 1/ (14) 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 1.2 Remaining funds 2/ (15) = (12)-(13)-(14) 30.1 12.9 217.4 0.0 260.4 FY 16 New appropriations (16) 14.4 27.7 132.0 4/ 174.1 Total funds available (17)= (15) + (16) 44.5 40.6 349.4 434.5 Expenditures (18) 14.6 25.8 90.1 130.5 Lapsed funds 1/ (19) 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.6 Remaining funds 2/ (20) = (17)-(18)-(19) 29.4 14.7 259.2 303.4 FY 17 New appropriations (21) 32.5 28.0 0.0 60.5 Total funds available (22)= (20) + (21) 62.0 42.7 259.2 363.9 Expenditures (23) 17.9 27.9 76.3 122.1 Lapsed funds 1/ (24) 5.4 0.2 0.0 5.6 Remaining funds 2/ (25) = (22)-(23)-(24) 38.7 14.6 182.9 236.2 FY 18 New appropriations (26) 31.4 35.0 0.0 66.4 Total funds available (27)= (25) + (26) 70.1 49.6 182.9 302.6 Expenditures (28) 22.3 31.4 62.3 116.0 Lapsed funds 1/ (29) 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 Remaining funds (30) = (27)-(28)-(29) 47.4 18.2 120.6 186.3 FY 19 New appropriations (31) 35.5 35.9 0.0 71.4 Total funds available (32)= (30) + (31) 82.8 54.1 120.6 257.5 Expenditures (33) 28.7 30.9 81.6 141.2 Lapsed funds 1/ (34) 5.9 0.0 0.0 5.9 Remaining funds (35) = (27)-(28)-(29) 48.1 23.2 39.0 110.4 FY 20 New appropriations (36) 40.8 45.0 0.0 85.8 Total funds available (37)= (35) + (36) 88.9 68.2 39.0 196.2 Expenditures (38) 41.8 42.2 22.8 106.8 Lapsed funds 1/ (39) 1.8 0.0 0.0 1.8 Remaining funds (40) = (37)-(38)-(39) 45.4 26.0 16.2 87.6 FY 21 New appropriations (41) 42.4 56.3 0.0 98.7 Total funds available (42)= (40)+ (41) 87.8 82.3 16.2 186.3 Expenditures (43) 25.7 49.7 1.5 76.9 Lapsed funds 1/ (44) 2.5 0.0 0.0 2.5 Remaining funds 2/ (45) = (42)-(43)-(44) 59.6 32.6 14.7 106.9

Sources: OBP and Corporate Services and Facilities Department and Information Technology Department.

Figures reflect funds that were not spent within the three-year appropriation period; e.g., FY16 appropriated funds lapsed at the end of FY18.

Figures reflect the unspent amount of the budget appropriation in the period concerned. Those funds can be used for authorized projects in the remaining period(s).

Unspent Concordia funds appropriated in FY12 expired at the end of FY14 with the exception of $0.6 million that was specifically reappropriated for FY15 to complete the remaining work under the project.

Additional appropriations were approved for the HQ1 Renewal Program during FY16.