Back Matter

Annex Table 3.6.
Capital Expenditures, FY15-21
(Millions of U.S. dollars)
Sources: OBP and Corporate Services and Facilities Department and Information Technology Department.
|
Formula Key
|
Facilities
|
Information Technology
|
HQ2
|
HQ1 C Renewal Re
|
oncordia novation
|
Total Capital
|
FY 15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New appropriations
|
(11)
|
22.0
|
29.8
|
|
0.0
|
0.6 3/
|
52.4
|
|
Total funds available
|
(12) = (10) + (11)
|
41.2
|
42.6
|
|
313.1
|
0.6
|
397.4
|
|
Expenditures
|
(13)
|
10.5
|
29.3
|
|
95.7
|
0.3
|
135.8
|
|
Lapsed funds 1/
|
(14)
|
0.6
|
0.3
|
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
1.2
|
|
Remaining funds 2/
|
(15) = (12)-(13)-(14)
|
30.1
|
12.9
|
|
217.4
|
0.0
|
260.4
|
FY 16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New appropriations
|
(16)
|
14.4
|
27.7
|
|
132.0 4/
|
|
174.1
|
|
Total funds available
|
(17)= (15) + (16)
|
44.5
|
40.6
|
|
349.4
|
|
434.5
|
|
Expenditures
|
(18)
|
14.6
|
25.8
|
|
90.1
|
|
130.5
|
|
Lapsed funds 1/
|
(19)
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.6
|
|
Remaining funds 2/
|
(20) = (17)-(18)-(19)
|
29.4
|
14.7
|
|
259.2
|
|
303.4
|
FY 17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New appropriations
|
(21)
|
32.5
|
28.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
60.5
|
|
Total funds available
|
(22)= (20) + (21)
|
62.0
|
42.7
|
|
259.2
|
|
363.9
|
|
Expenditures
|
(23)
|
17.9
|
27.9
|
|
76.3
|
|
122.1
|
|
Lapsed funds 1/
|
(24)
|
5.4
|
0.2
|
|
0.0
|
|
5.6
|
|
Remaining funds 2/
|
(25) = (22)-(23)-(24)
|
38.7
|
14.6
|
|
182.9
|
|
236.2
|
FY 18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New appropriations
|
(26)
|
31.4
|
35.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
66.4
|
|
Total funds available
|
(27)= (25) + (26)
|
70.1
|
49.6
|
|
182.9
|
|
302.6
|
|
Expenditures
|
(28)
|
22.3
|
31.4
|
|
62.3
|
|
116.0
|
|
Lapsed funds 1/
|
(29)
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.3
|
|
Remaining funds
|
(30) = (27)-(28)-(29)
|
47.4
|
18.2
|
|
120.6
|
|
186.3
|
FY 19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New appropriations
|
(31)
|
35.5
|
35.9
|
|
0.0
|
|
71.4
|
|
Total funds available
|
(32)= (30) + (31)
|
82.8
|
54.1
|
|
120.6
|
|
257.5
|
|
Expenditures
|
(33)
|
28.7
|
30.9
|
|
81.6
|
|
141.2
|
|
Lapsed funds 1/
|
(34)
|
5.9
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
5.9
|
|
Remaining funds
|
(35) = (27)-(28)-(29)
|
48.1
|
23.2
|
|
39.0
|
|
110.4
|
FY 20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New appropriations
|
(36)
|
40.8
|
45.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
85.8
|
|
Total funds available
|
(37)= (35) + (36)
|
88.9
|
68.2
|
|
39.0
|
|
196.2
|
|
Expenditures
|
(38)
|
41.8
|
42.2
|
|
22.8
|
|
106.8
|
|
Lapsed funds 1/
|
(39)
|
1.8
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
1.8
|
|
Remaining funds
|
(40) = (37)-(38)-(39)
|
45.4
|
26.0
|
|
16.2
|
|
87.6
|
FY 21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New appropriations
|
(41)
|
42.4
|
56.3
|
|
0.0
|
|
98.7
|
|
Total funds available
|
(42)= (40)+ (41)
|
87.8
|
82.3
|
|
16.2
|
|
186.3
|
|
Expenditures
|
(43)
|
25.7
|
49.7
|
|
1.5
|
|
76.9
|
|
Lapsed funds 1/
|
(44)
|
2.5
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
2.5
|
|
Remaining funds 2/
|
(45) = (42)-(43)-(44)
|
59.6
|
32.6
|
|
14.7
|
|
106.9
Figures reflect funds that were not spent within the three-year appropriation period; e.g., FY16 appropriated funds lapsed at the end of FY18.
Figures reflect the unspent amount of the budget appropriation in the period concerned. Those funds can be used for authorized projects in the remaining period(s).
Unspent Concordia funds appropriated in FY12 expired at the end of FY14 with the exception of $0.6 million that was specifically reappropriated for FY15 to complete the remaining work under the project.
Additional appropriations were approved for the HQ1 Renewal Program during FY16.
Disclaimer
