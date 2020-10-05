Log in
Back To School Back Problems: Heavy Backpacks and Books

10/05/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Back pain is a common problem for Americans, including children and teenagers. Many parents do not realize how their child packs and carries their backpack can contribute to their child’s back pain. Backpacks overloaded with books, worn too low, or thrown over one shoulder can cause lasting damage to the spine.

Children do not always have time to stop at their lockers between classes. They have no choice but to carry several heavy textbooks with them at a time. They must also carry supplemental material such as binders, notebooks, and folders full of homework. This heavy load, compounded by improper wear, causes many students to bend over to bear the weight of their backpacks, putting pressure on the back and causing joints to slip out of alignment.

When left untreated, the spinal damage caused by heavy backpacks can lead to chronic musculoskeletal pain. Chiropractor Dr. Donald Phillips, DC, of Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness in San Antonio, TX, encourages parents to teach their children how to properly pack and wear their backpacks.

“Heavier items should be packed first, closest to the body, while lighter items should go in front,” says Dr. Phillips. “Also, the backpack should be worn close to the body with both straps as tight as is comfortable. You want to make sure the weight of the backpack is distributed as evenly as possible.”

Dr. Phillips graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. His holistic approach to healing allows him to offer patients relief through chiropractic care, spinal decompression, nutritional counseling, occupational therapy, and more. Dr. Phillips understands the negative impact back pain can have on a person’s life and wants to help people avoid it through proper backpack wear.

Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness can be reached online or by phone at (210) 545-1144.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
