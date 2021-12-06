Log in
Back in the New York Groove: Breeze Airways™ Announces New Service from New York's Long Island MacArthur Airport and Palm Beach International Airport, From $39 One Way

12/06/2021 | 11:45am EST
Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ new U.S. low-fare airline, is adding new eight new routes in February from New York’s Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), its first new market additions since the airline’s debut in May. The new cities are Breeze’s 17th and 18th destinations and will expand the carrier’s network to 42 routes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005645/en/

David Neeleman is returning to New York aviation, announcing new service from Breeze Airways from New York's Long Island MacArthur Airport. (Photo: Business Wire)

Breeze will inaugurate four weekly roundtrip flights between Islip and Norfolk, VA, on February 17, on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays. On February 18, Breeze will introduce twice weekly roundtrips between Islip and Charleston, SC, on Fridays and Mondays. Fares will start at $39 one-way.

The airline then will add Saturday-only roundtrip flights from Palm Beach (PBI) to six cities starting February 19: Akron/Canton, OH; Charleston, SC; Columbus, OH; New Orleans, LA; Norfolk, VA; and Richmond, VA. Fares from Palm Beach to Charleston and New Orleans will start at $39 one-way, while PBI to Akron/Canton, Columbus, Norfolk and Richmond will start at $59 one-way.

“Breeze Airways holds a special place in our hearts. We’ve been watching Breeze carefully since David Neeleman first visualized the carrier. We had the opportunity to show Breeze Long Island hospitality during the US Department of Transportation air carrier certification process. We believe our professionalism, perseverance, and community support helped showcase our area bringing this exciting new service to fruition,” said Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter.

“David Neeleman’s mission to bring together a nice group of people to run a seriously nice airline with great service, innovation, and low fares won our hearts from the start,” said Airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken. “We are a different kind of Airport located in the largest Metro Market in the Country. Breeze offers a unique opportunity to disrupt the marketplace with its competitive fares and reshape air travel for Long Island and New York with its fast, affordable, point-to-point service.”

“Breeze’s business model is to add ‘nice, new nonstop’ flights on routes where only connecting service is offered by other carriers,” said David Neeleman, Breeze’s Chairman and CEO. “We’re excited to introduce Breeze service to South Florida and the New York area, and look forward to adding more routes from both Palm Beach and Islip.”

“The addition of Breeze to PBI is so exciting for the Palm Beaches and South Florida,” said Laura Beebe, director of airports for Palm Beach County. “PBI is known for an easy, convenient, and stress-free traveler experience and the addition of six new cities means more people will start and end their trip happier. We welcome Breeze and are confident this new partnership will be a great success.”

BREEZE B-ROLL FOR BROADCAST MEDIA:
https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/IJl6AO6V8u/bXdhbGxhY2VAbWVnYW1lZGlhd29ybGR3aWRlLmNvbQ==

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways, which commenced service between 16 cities across 13 states in May 2021, is the nation’s best funded start up airline in history. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, the low fare carrier merges kindness and technology to deliver its signature Seriously Nice™ nonstop service between secondary airports bypassing hubs and saving its Guests time and money. The airline recently announced an order of 80 A220-300 aircraft, the first of which will enter service in mid-2022. With Breeze, there are never any change or cancellation fees.


© Business Wire 2021
