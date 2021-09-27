Back to School Safety

With school back in sessions for local schools we want to remind everyone of bus safety.
Please following these practices:
-
When backing out of a driveway or leaving a garage, watch out for children walking or bicycling to school.
-
When driving in neighborhoods with school zones, watch out for young people who may be thinking about getting to school, but may not be thinking of getting there safely.
-
SLOW DOWN! Watch for children walking in the street, especially if there are no sidewalks in neighborhood.
-
Watch for children playing and congregating near bus stops.
-
BE ALERT! Children arriving late for the bus may dart into the street without looking for traffic.
-
Learn and obey the school bus laws in your state, as well as the "flashing signal light system" that school bus drivers use to alert motorists of pending actions:
-
Yellow flashing lightsindicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop their vehicles.
-
Red flashing lights and extended stop armsindicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off. Motorists must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again.
