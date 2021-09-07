Log in
Back to The Bahamas in Honor of CHICOS 10th Anniversary

09/07/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parris Jordan, Chairman of the Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference & Operations Summit (CHICOS) enthusiastically announced that the 10th Anniversary edition of CHICOS, scheduled for November 10-12, 2021, will be hosted at the Grand Hyatt in the highly-praised Baha Mar resort complex in Nassau, Bahamas.

The 10th Anniversary of CHICOS will be held at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas November 10-12, 2021.

Planning partner for CHICOS 2021 is The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation which will showcase the island nation as a viable tourism development, advancing strong potential investment interest from targeted companies, and increasing awareness of various tourism investment opportunities.

Says Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation the Honourable Dionisio D'Aguilar, "We are pleased to welcome such a prestigious event and celebrate the 10th year edition in The Bahamas. As someone who attended the inaugural CHICOS in our country, it is an honor for us to show the developers and operators in attendance how our island has further matured and evolved since that time."  

"It's a thrill for us to celebrate this monumental event, our 10th anniversary celebration of the conference, back where it all started – in The Bahamas," says Jordan. "We have been so fortunate over the years to experience our Conference throughout the most diverse and attractive region of the world, and to now host our hospitality developers and lodging companies at the new Baha Mar, back in The Bahamas, where I've had the pleasure of living for four years – is meaningful to me personally and to the loyal CHICOS attendees and advisory board members."

"We encourage our attendees to come early and stay late because Bahamas, and Baha Mar in particular, offer so much activity and recreation, as well as of course, investment opportunity," adds Jordan.

For conference news, updates and comments, follow CHICOS on Twitter @CHICOS_HVS and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/11167654/

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS 
Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

About CHICOS
Powered by HVS, the Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference & Operations Summit, CHICOS is the premier industry conference for the region. CHICOS 2021 welcomes governmental representatives, opinion leaders, developers, bankers and other lenders, tourism officials, investment funds, hotel brand executives, individuals/companies seeking investors for their tourism projects, franchise and operations companies, public and private institutions, consultants, advisors, architects and designers – all to discuss the region's markets and possibilities. https://chicos.hvsconferences.com/.

Media Contact
Anita Johnson-Patty 
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation 
ajohnson@bahamas.com 
954-236-9292

Media Contact for CHICOS
Leora Halpern Lanz, LHL Communications                                                   
leora@lhlcommunications.com
516-680-8529

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/back-to-the-bahamas-in-honor-of-chicos-10th-anniversary-301370572.html

SOURCE Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation


© PRNewswire 2021
