Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Back to me in a coffin' - bodies of migrants drowned in Channel reach Iraq

12/26/2021 | 05:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People react as they run towards ambulances carrying coffins of Iraqi Kurdish migrants, who drowned while trying to cross the channel between France and Britain, in the town of Rania

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) - At least 16 bodies of Iraqi Kurdish migrants who drowned in November when their dinghy deflated while they tried to cross the English Channel were returned on Sunday to Iraqi Kurdistan.

The Nov. 24 disaster, in which 27 migrants died, was the worst on record involving migrants trying to cross the Channel to Britain from France.

The plane carrying the bodies landed on early Sunday in the airport of Erbil, capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region. Ambulances then took the coffins to the home towns of those who died.

"The last time I heard my son's voice was when he got on board the boat. He said 'Don't worry Mum, I will reach England shortly.' Now he's back to me in a coffin," said Shukriya Bakir, whose son was one of those who drowned.

In the past decade, hundreds of thousands of people have slipped into the wealthy economies of Western Europe with the help of smugglers, fleeing conflict, persecution and poverty on epic journeys from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, Sudan and elsewhere. Few are welcomed.

Iraq is no longer at war since the defeat of Islamic State in 2017. But a lack of opportunities and basic services, as well as a political system most Iraqis say is corrupt and nepotistic, mean many people see little chance of a decent life at home.

(Reporting by Ali Sultan; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52a'Back to me in a coffin' - bodies of migrants drowned in Channel reach Iraq
RE
05:44aSouth Africa's Tutu - anti-apartheid hero who never stopped fighting for "Rainbow Nation"
RE
05:43aFormer Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92
RE
05:40aSudan says 58 policemen injured in protests
RE
05:30aChina c.bank says to promote healthy development of property market
RE
05:28aWITNESS-What I learned photographing the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu
RE
05:27aFactbox-Reaction to the death of South Africa's Desmond Tutu
RE
05:20aSouth African anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Tutu dies aged 90
RE
05:08aChina's local COVID case count driven to 21-month high by Xian outbreak
RE
05:04aRussian gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline reversed for 6th day
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China c.bank says to promote healthy development of property market
2Suicide bomber kills at least five at east Congo restaurant
3Russian gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline reversed for 6th day
4Sudan forces fire tear gas as protesters head to presidential palace
5China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen

HOT NEWS