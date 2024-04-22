Stock Market News in real time
Equities gain, gold drops as fears of wider Middle East conflict ease
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Monday at 11 AM ET
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMD, Cisco, Alphabet, Apple, Netflix...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Profit momentum of Big Six tech companies to 'collapse' over 2024, UBS says
Oil prices retreat as US crude build, rate cut concerns come to the fore