Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Backblaze : Announces Computer Backup v8.0

07/07/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New release brings improved performance and optimizations

Backblaze, a leading storage cloud company serving nearly 500,000 customers across 175+ countries, today announced Backblaze Computer Backup 8.0. The latest version brings enhanced speed and optimizations as well as a new and improved look for a seamless user experience.

Here’s what’s new:

  • Performance Boost: Maximum threading increased to 100 (from 30), allowing for significantly increased parallel processing.
  • Optimizations: Smart throttling reduces strain on users’ systems and bandwidth.
  • Lighter touch: New version reduces the client’s load on users’ HDD or SSD by up to 80% by reconfiguring how reads and writes happen before encryption and upload.
  • New Look: Updated branding to keep up with all the improvements under the hood.

“A recent Backblaze survey showed that more people than ever are backing up their computers. Yet, nearly one in five Americans who own a computer have still never backed up all of their data,” said Gleb Budman, CEO and Co-Founder, Backblaze. “This new release will make it easier than ever for consumers and businesses to take control of their data and prevent data loss."

If you’re interested in learning more, join the Backblaze team for a webinar on July 29th at 10 a.m. Pacific, where they’ll go over version 8.0 features and answer questions during a live Q&A. The new version is also available for download at www.backblaze.com.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes storing and using data astonishingly easy for businesses and consumers. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications, and more. With more than an exabyte of data under management, the company currently works with nearly 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:37aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : MTU Maintenance Hannover celebrates 9,000th shop visit with Saudi Aramco
AQ
11:37aCOSCO SHIPPING  : Kongsberg's integrated wind turbine installation vessel technology chosen by cosco
AQ
11:37aTEXTRON  : Bell Announces FVL Systems Integration Lab Facility in Partnership with City of Arlington, TX
AQ
11:35aBEWI  : Completion of acquisition of majority stake of listed Polish company IZOBLOK and completion of private placement
AQ
11:35aSAFE ORTHOPAEDICS  : announces its revenues for the first half of 2021
GL
11:33aNETFLIX  : 'Control Z' Season 2 coming to Netflix in August
AQ
11:32aCHUBB  : Survey Finds Consumer Behaviors Toward Cyber Security Remain Unchanged Despite Increasing Risk
PR
11:31aSilicon Valley Patent Attorney Joins Founders Legal in Atlanta
AQ
11:31aCELLINK  : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of CELLINK AB (publ)
AQ
11:31aNew Study of Smart Choice Independent Insurance Agents Reveals Real World Methods Applied to Achieve Breakthrough Success
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KAHOOT! ASA : KAHOOT : Trading Update Q2 2021
2THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Risk ahead
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: Has the US economy peaked?
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, Goldman Sachs, Monday.com, Shaftesbury, 3M Company...
5Oil slumps in volatile action as investors try to make sense of OPEC

HOT NEWS