Backed by PSG, Signaturit and Ivnosys Join Forces to Create a National Leader in e-Signature and Digital Transaction Management Software in Spain

The combination creates a leading European digital identity, digital signature, and transaction management software provider to companies across sectors

Signaturit and Ivnosys, two leading providers of trust service and secure digital transaction management software in Southern Europe, announced today they have signed definitive transaction documents to join forces.

By combining Signaturit’s core cloud-based e-signature platform with Ivnosys’ suite of innovative, secure digital identities, digital notifications and digital signature solutions, the transaction seeks to create a full-service digital transaction management Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, offering a broad suite of advanced tools to securely manage digital identity within the enterprise and provide trust-based process, contract and transaction management across functions and sectors. Going forward, customers are expected to benefit from the expanded combined product offering that seeks to address specific use cases ranging from electronic identification, paperless contract execution, digital documentation management and secure digital interactions with public entities. With over 200 employees, the combined entity intends to serve customers of all sizes ranging from SMEs to large corporates across Europe and Latin America.

PSG, a leading growth equity firm that focuses on partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled service companies, will back the combined business as majority shareholder, following its initial investment in Signaturit in December 2020. The partnership between Signaturit and Ivnosys brings both companies’ software solutions under one umbrella, working closely together to offer a broad suite of solutions to customers, aiming to drive organic growth and continued expansion through strategic M&A, building on each of Signaturit’s and Ivnosys’s market position in Spain and strong presence in Southern Europe.

“Joining forces with Signaturit and PSG is an exciting proposition for us and we can’t wait to work together to drive synergies between the two businesses,” said Sergio Ruiz and Jaime Castello, Co-CEOs and Founders of Ivnosys. “We believe this collaboration will help us achieve our mission of digitalising the documentation management and transaction process across the board in Europe.”

Juan Zamora, CEO and Co-Founder of Signaturit together with Co-Founder Javier Martínez, said, “We are excited to partner with Ivnosys, a company that we believe has an outstanding reputation for developing sophisticated digital identity and secure transaction management software tools, and to be able to offer a broad suite of products to our customers. We look forward to working with the Founders and the team at Ivnosys and continuing our successful relationship with PSG.”

Dany Rammal, Managing Director and Head of Europe at PSG, and Romain Railhac, Director at PSG, added, “We’re delighted to support both Ivnosys and Signaturit and work alongside what we believe to be two excellent teams led by Sergio, Jaime, Juan and Javier. We believe that both businesses are poised to benefit from the growing uptake in document management and transaction software, and by combining they create a truly promising proposition in Europe.”

“It’s been a great pleasure to support Ivnosys’ growth since 2019, and we’re pleased that they have found partners in Signaturit and PSG to take the company forward,” said José Tomás Moliner, Partner at CAPZA. “We look forward to following their continued success, both in Spain and beyond.”

Formed in 2013, Signaturit’s technology platform provides a SaaS-based solution for customers to send and sign documents legally and efficiently. It additionally provides trust services to cover adjacent parts of the digital signature process, including eDelivery, which certifies the delivery of the entire electronic signature procedure, and eID, which offers secure authentication of the person before signing a document.

Ivnosys’ suite of innovative software solutions is designed to help companies, individuals and public administration bodies improve their digital processes. IvSign, its core cloud platform, allows its users to manage and sign digital certificates, seeking to generate efficiencies, improve IT security through evidence-generation, and promote a paperless, digitally secure, professional environment. Founded in 2013, Ivnosys reaches customers via an extensive partner network, processing over 100,000 signatures per day.

The founders of both Signaturit and Ivnosys expect to retain equity ownership in the joint holding of the group, and jointly lead the combined company, while French private equity firm CAPZA expects to exit its stake in Ivnosys. Financial terms of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory clearance, were not disclosed.

Notes to Editors

Signaturit

Signaturit is a Qualified Trust Service Provider that offers innovative cloud-based solutions in the field of Electronic Signatures (eSignatures), Certified Registered Delivery (eDelivery) and Electronic Identification (eID) to digitise transactions between companies and individuals, securely and with legal compliance. Founded in 2013, the company serves over 3,000 customers in more than 40 countries and has completed over 38 million signatures on its platform. Signaturit’s Trust Services seeks to optimise the signature process by enabling customers to reduce paper consumption, improve their billing and hiring processes and provide their teams with a tool that helps them to streamline their administrative tasks related to document signing. For more information on Signaturit, please visit https://www.signaturit.com/en

Ivnosys

Ivnosys, founded in 2013 in Valencia, develops customizable solutions and services that enable the digitalization of processes in corporates, SMEs and individuals. Ivnosys’ product suite includes a market-leading platform for the centralized management of digital identities (certificates), electronic signatures and notifications. Ivnosys provides its solutions both on-cloud and on-premise, seeking to provide strong legal guarantees as a Qualified Trusted Service Provider that complies with the standards set by the European wide eIDAS Regulation. Please visit www.ivnosys.com for more information.

PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 65 companies and facilitated over 300 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City and London. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com

CAPZA

Created in 2004, CAPZA1 is an established European private investment platform focused on small and mid-cap companies. The company is majority owned by its teams and supported by the AXA Group. With €5.2bn of assets2, CAPZA places its experience and passion for developing businesses at the service of investors in Europe and worldwide. CAPZA offers financing solutions to small and mid-cap companies at every stage of their development. Its unique platform allows CAPZA to support companies over the long term by providing them with custom made financing solutions (majority equity, minority equity, subordinated debt, senior debt, etc.). CAPZA is a generalist but has built up strong expertise in supporting companies in the health, technology and services sectors. More information on https://capza.co

1 CAPZA (formerly Capzanine) is the commercial name of Atalante SAS, portfolio management company approved on 11/29/2014 by the « Autorité des Marchés Financiers » under GP-04000065. 2 including assets managed by a third party and advised by Artemid SAS. Based on valuations as of 31/12/20 and also including funds raised until March 2021.

