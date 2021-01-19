Backers of IP waiver for COVID-19 drugs make fresh push at WTO

GENEVA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - South Africa and India argued in
favour of a waiver of intellectual property rights on COVID-19
drugs and vaccines at a closed-door meeting of the World Trade
Organization on Tuesday but opponents showed little sign of
budging, trade sources said.
Proponents of the temporary waiver as the pandemic continues
to rage say that IP rules are hindering the urgent scale-up of
COVID-19 vaccine production amid growing criticism of the
inequitable distribution of shots.
The waiver's critics include the European Union, the United
States and Switzerland, all home to major pharmaceutical
companies. Some have argued that waiving IP rights does not
address the manufacturing and distribution capacity problems
that are currently impeding drug supplies.
Two trade sources familiar with the discussions said that
there was no indication of a shift in established positions at
the meeting in Geneva of the Council for Trade-Related Aspects
of Intellectual Property Rights.
In the run-up to the talks, proponents published a 30-page
response to some questions raised by opposing countries.
"One of the key reasons underlying insufficient supply and
impacting procurement is the way major vaccine developers are
managing their IP and technologies," the document said.
"If we allow ramping up of manufacturing, and diversifying
of supply options there will be more timely and equitable
distribution."
Shailly Gupta from French medical charity MSF (Doctors
Without Borders) said that opposing countries seemed to be
deliberately seeking to buy time.
"It is important to note that sponsors of this proposal are
being repeatedly asked a similar set of questions in an attempt
to stall the process," she said.
If the council agrees on a position, it will submit a
proposal to the WTO's General Council, whose 164 members
typically make decisions by consensus only.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Stephanie Nebehay and
Sonya Hepinstall)