Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Background Screening Provider Asurint Hosting Webinar on Automating Adjudication and Adverse Action Processes

03/19/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cleveland, Ohio, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employment background screening provider, Asurint announced today that their monthly webinar series for March will focus on streamlining the adjudication and adverse action processes. “Improve Your Hiring Process: Adjudication & Adverse Action Automation” will be recorded live on Thursday, March 25th at 12 p.m. EST. The webinar will be co-hosted by Asurint General Counsel, Kelly Uebel and Compliance Manager, Lindsey Rajan. Those interested in gaining efficiencies in these important processes  are encouraged to register for the event.

The upcoming March webinar is the second in a multi-part series entitled “Improve Your Hiring Process” presented by Asurint. This webinar series highlights common pain points HR professionals face within the hiring process, and then offers solutions on how Asurint can help streamline workflows and improve efficiencies.

Asurint General Counsel, Kelly Uebel will be leading the discussion along with Compliance Manager, Lindsey Rajan. Together, they will walk through each process, examine common pitfalls HR professionals encounter and delve into how Asurint can provide solutions that allow recruiters to automate, reduce human error, save time and, ultimately, hire faster. A live Q&A with Kelly and Lindsey will be held at the end of the webinar for all attendees.

Attendees should expect to gain new considerations they can apply to their adjudication and adverse action processes that include: automating multiple adjudication matrices, managing various adverse action requirements that vary by jurisdiction, reducing human error and more.

Asurint invites those interested in learning more about how to improve their adjudication and adverse action processes to register for the live recording of "Improve Your Hiring Process” on March 25th, 2021 at 12 p.m. EST.

Full information can be found about the March 25th webinar by clicking here.

About Asurint

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Our powerful, customizable technology—backed by expert answers and personalized assistance—helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before.

Our clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success.

Attachment 


Judie Vegh
Asurint
2164205497
jvegh@asurint.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:36pNaropa University Launches Online Bachelor's Degree in Psychology
GL
02:35pSecular Economic Changes and Bond Yields
PU
02:35pEnservco Schedules 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Conference Call
GL
02:35pPartners Value Split Corp. Increases Size of Public Offering of Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 12 to $150 Million
GL
02:34pU.S. yields ease from 14-month highs, oil bounces back
RE
02:33pVALUE STREAM MAPPING : A key accelerant for transformation
PU
02:33pTENARIS S A  : TenarisTuboCaribe Foundation launches the “Impulsa Mandela” program
PU
02:33pBackground Screening Provider Asurint Hosting Webinar on Automating Adjudication and Adverse Action Processes
GL
02:33pVictory Square Technologies CEO Issues Future Forecast Letter to Shareholders
GL
02:32pBUILD ACQUISITION CORP.  : Announces Closing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
2Down and up again
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand -..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : India's Stelis Biopharma to make 200 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ