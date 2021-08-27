Backstreet Surveillance, Inc. : Wins Security Today 2021 New Product of the Year Award

Backstreet Surveillance, Inc., an industry leading do-it-yourself security camera systems provider, today announced it has been awarded the Security Today 2021 New Product of the Year Award for its innovative M5 Universal Security Camera Mounting Bracket.

“We are extremely grateful to receive this international recognition by Security Today, which is one of the industry’s leading voices,” said Scott McQuarrie, CEO of Backstreet Surveillance. “The M5 mounting bracket is a good example of the forward-thinking innovation that goes into all the products and services Backstreet provides. We pride ourselves on having products engineered in the U.S.A. that are secure, NDAA-compliant and so easy-to-use we have gained a well-earned reputation for do-it-yourself video surveillance packages.”

Backstreet developed the M5 to mount any stationary security camera to a wall or ceiling in minutes, regardless of whether the camera is from Backstreet or a different brand. The M5 Universal Security Camera Mounting Bracket is designed for indoor or outdoor use. The M5 overcomes all the problems of mounting a camera to brick, concrete, stucco or other construction materials.

Security Today is the leading industry media brand providing technology, education and solutions for security professionals, and securitytoday.com is the preeminent editorial website for the security industry. The Security Today New Product of the Year Award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. In the 13th successful year of the independently juried contest, winners were honored in 43 product award categories. Backstreet Solutions was honored in the Video Surveillance Hardware & Accessories category.

“What a crazy year this has been for everyone. Challenging or not, I have noticed that product development and new security solutions were in no way quarantined,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief of Security Today magazine. “It seems all manufacturers have been busy and have stayed on track to release new products. We appreciate those entrants who have taken the time to share their newest products with us, and for your review. I anticipate manufacturers will continue on their way to bring new technology to the forefront. I believe we are on the threshold of security engineers bringing to bear more sophisticated solutions. What a great year this will be.”

Winners will receive awards for their recognized products. They will also be featured on the security industry leading website, securitytoday.com, and will be highlighted in the November/December 2021 issue of Security Today magazine. Entrants will be included in the September/October 2021 issue of Security Today magazine. Print and digital editions of the magazine are distributed to an audience of more than 40,000* subscribers seven times a year, and the website is visited by thousands of security professionals every week. Information about the 2022 Security Today New Product of the Year awards will be available at securitytoday.com in the spring of 2022.

About Backstreet Surveillance, Inc.

Since 2012 Backstreet Surveillance, Inc. has been a trusted industry leader. Backstreet provides high performance, easy to install, do-it-yourself security camera systems throughout the entire United States, backed by a complete 5-year warranty from the date of delivery. It serves large and small businesses, state, local and federal government agencies and individual homeowners. Backstreet Surveillance is a NDAA-compliant, American owned company with all its support representatives and facilities located in the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.backstreet-surveillance.com.

