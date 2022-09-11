Advanced search
Backup power line to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant restored, IAEA says

09/11/2022 | 06:42am EDT
VIENNA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A backup power line to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) inside Ukraine has been restored, providing it with the external electricity it needs to cool its reactors, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Sunday.

"After yesterday's restoration of (the) power line ... #ZNPP operator this morning shut down its last operating reactor, which over past week had been providing ZNPP w/ required power after it was disconnected from grid," the IAEA said on Twitter.

"This power can now come from the grid instead." (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
