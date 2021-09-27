Backuptrans Updated to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 13

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sep 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Backuptrans, a leading mobile software development company, has updated Android WhatsApp to iPhone Transfer to support iPhone 13. The new version can help you easily transfer WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Mini/iPhone 13 Pro/iPhone 13 Pro Max. Currently there is no official method to transfer WhatsApp between Android and iOS. Luckily, Backuptrans WhatsApp Transfer software makes it possible.



With Backuptrans Android WhatsApp to iPhone Transfer, mobile phone users can transfer WhatsApp chats messages from Android to iPhone in a few simple clicks. "Many smartphone users wish to migrate the WhatsApp chat history when they switch phones. That is why we create & update the software," said Eric Ng, the CEO of Backuptrans. "We create simple and innovative solutions for life."



Step by step tutorial: https://www.backuptrans.com/tutorial/transfer-whatsapp-messages-from-android-to-iphone.html



What are the new updates?



1 - Transfer, Backup & Restore WhatsApp Data (Support iOS and Android): It supports to transfer WhatsApp chat messages, including videos, images, audios attached files between iOS and Android.



2 - Fully compatible with the latest iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max: It not only supports iPhone 6 to iPhone 13, but also supports various models of iPad and iPod from iOS 9 to the latest iOS 15.



3 - Export WhatsApp messages and links to PDF: You can use Backuptrans WhatsApp Transfer to export WhatsApp messages as a file for viewing. The messages and links can be exported as PDF, HTML, WORD, and TXT.



Other features have been updated including:



1 - Multi-directional Transfer WhatsApp between iOS and Android Device: Backuptrans's advanced technology and rich experience of data processing and transmission can ensure a high success rate for WhatsApp transferring.



2 - Backup WhatsApp Chats to Computer Freely & Easily: It is better to use than the official solution to back up WhatsApp chats from Android/iPhone to computer by one-click. The chats will be merged perfectly in the previous backup.



3 - Print WhatsApp Messages on Computer: Backuptrans provides a direct way to print out WhatsApp chat messages on computer. You can choose to print all chat messages or a single conversation.



Price and Availability:



For personal 3 mobile devices, it is available at $19.95. You also can buy the Family edition that $29.95 for 8 mobile devices.



Learn More: https://www.backuptrans.com/android-whatsapp-to-iphone-transfer.html



About Backuptrans:



Backuptrans Studio is a leading software development company providing mobile device software solutions. Founded in 2012, Backuptrans has been an award-winning developer especially in the mobile data transferring software and mobile device management field.



More information: https://www.backuptrans.com



