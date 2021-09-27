Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Backuptrans Updated to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 13

09/27/2021 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Backuptrans, a leading mobile software development company, has updated Android WhatsApp to iPhone Transfer to support iPhone 13. The new version can help you easily transfer WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Mini/iPhone 13 Pro/iPhone 13 Pro Max. Currently there is no official method to transfer WhatsApp between Android and iOS. Luckily, Backuptrans WhatsApp Transfer software makes it possible.

BackupTrans WhatsApp from Android to iPhone

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sep 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Backuptrans, a leading mobile software development company, has updated Android WhatsApp to iPhone Transfer to support iPhone 13. The new version can help you easily transfer WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Mini/iPhone 13 Pro/iPhone 13 Pro Max. Currently there is no official method to transfer WhatsApp between Android and iOS. Luckily, Backuptrans WhatsApp Transfer software makes it possible.

With Backuptrans Android WhatsApp to iPhone Transfer, mobile phone users can transfer WhatsApp chats messages from Android to iPhone in a few simple clicks. "Many smartphone users wish to migrate the WhatsApp chat history when they switch phones. That is why we create & update the software," said Eric Ng, the CEO of Backuptrans. "We create simple and innovative solutions for life."

Step by step tutorial: https://www.backuptrans.com/tutorial/transfer-whatsapp-messages-from-android-to-iphone.html

What are the new updates?

1 - Transfer, Backup & Restore WhatsApp Data (Support iOS and Android): It supports to transfer WhatsApp chat messages, including videos, images, audios attached files between iOS and Android.

2 - Fully compatible with the latest iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max: It not only supports iPhone 6 to iPhone 13, but also supports various models of iPad and iPod from iOS 9 to the latest iOS 15.

3 - Export WhatsApp messages and links to PDF: You can use Backuptrans WhatsApp Transfer to export WhatsApp messages as a file for viewing. The messages and links can be exported as PDF, HTML, WORD, and TXT.

Other features have been updated including:

1 - Multi-directional Transfer WhatsApp between iOS and Android Device: Backuptrans's advanced technology and rich experience of data processing and transmission can ensure a high success rate for WhatsApp transferring.

2 - Backup WhatsApp Chats to Computer Freely & Easily: It is better to use than the official solution to back up WhatsApp chats from Android/iPhone to computer by one-click. The chats will be merged perfectly in the previous backup.

3 - Print WhatsApp Messages on Computer: Backuptrans provides a direct way to print out WhatsApp chat messages on computer. You can choose to print all chat messages or a single conversation.

Price and Availability:

For personal 3 mobile devices, it is available at $19.95. You also can buy the Family edition that $29.95 for 8 mobile devices.

Learn More: https://www.backuptrans.com/android-whatsapp-to-iphone-transfer.html

About Backuptrans:

Backuptrans Studio is a leading software development company providing mobile device software solutions. Founded in 2012, Backuptrans has been an award-winning developer especially in the mobile data transferring software and mobile device management field.

More information: https://www.backuptrans.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/backuptrans

Twitter: https://twitter.com/backuptrans/

YouTube: https://youtu.be/YZQ0gfow11Y

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0925s2p-backuptrans-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Backuptrans Studio

Related link: https://www.backuptrans.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/backuptrans-updated-to-transfer-whatsapp-from-android-to-iphone-13/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:20aWhat is behind China's power crunch?
RE
07:15aTSX futures gain as oil prices surge
RE
07:15aPanic buying leaves up to 90% of fuel pumps dry in major British cities
RE
07:12aShell's UK power retailer to grow by 25% after rival's default
RE
07:10aBiohaven's drug candidate for neurological disorder fails study
RE
07:09aRolls-royce holdings says it has clinched 1.7bn euros sale of its itp aero division to consortium comprising bain capital
RE
07:07aBrent oil nears $80 a barrel amid supply constraints
RE
07:05aNordicTrack-owner iFIT targets valuation of nearly $7 billion in U.S. IPO
RE
07:05aMTS and See Your Shadow Songwriting Win at 14th Prayze Factor Awards
SE
07:05aBackuptrans Updated to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 13
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlo..
2As OPEC reopens the taps, African giants losing race to pump more
3Cryptocurrency exchanges scramble to drop Chinese users after Beijing's..
4Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up and cool down
5TotalEnergies : and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate..

HOT NEWS