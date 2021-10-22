Log in
Bad news for Iowa Dems

10/22/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
Bad news for Iowa Democrats: Governor Kim Reynolds isn't going anywhere.

Iowans for Tax Relief just released a poll showing Reynolds is in great shape for reelection: "The governor receives strong marks, with 57 percent of Iowans holding a favorable impression of her and 53 percent saying she deserves re-election next year."

"I'll keep this simple: Iowa Democrat gubernatorial hopefuls are wasting their time," said RGA Spokeswoman Maddie Anderson. "Iowans trust Governor Kim Reynolds to run their state, defend their freedoms, and enact policies that keep Iowa open for business - and this new polling clearly demonstrates that. Democrats who think they have a chance to knock her off are more than welcome to light their money on fire."

Disclaimer

RGA – Republican Governors Association published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 18:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS