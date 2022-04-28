Bad weather cuts North Dakota oil output 80%; fixing it will take days

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - North Dakota, the third
largest oil-producing U.S. state, said significant damage from
severe weather over the past week has temporarily knocked out
about 80% of the state's production, and it will take days to
restore that output.
The state produces roughly 1.1 million barrels of oil a day,
and the temporary hit to production has contributed to a recent
bump up in prices at a time when supply is already being
constrained by sanctions on Russia following its invasion of
Ukraine.
The unusual cold blocked roads with snow, caused heavy ice
accumulation and resulted in power outages, said Katie
Haarsager, spokesperson for the North Dakota Oil and Gas
Division, on Wednesday. The weather has kept oil companies from
accessing production facilities while they also deal with damage
to electrical infrastructure, she added.
"This week will be rough on production, but we are hopeful
each day more areas come back online and maybe by the weekend
most will be restored," said Ron Ness, president of the North
Dakota Petroleum Council. "The situation is improving quickly
each day."
On Wednesday, U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp
warned that some production had come in lower than anticipated
because of factors including severe weather. The company said
full-year net production will come in at the lower end of its
325,000-330,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day guidance
due to the weather.
"Every barrel is desperately needed in this market right
now," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC in New
York. "There's no room for error or for freak events."
Output in the state's Bakken region was expected to rise to
1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, which would be its
highest since December 2020, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
Before the weather events, analysts at Wood Mackenzie
increased their production forecast for the Bakken shale region,
located primarily in North Dakota, by about 50,000 bpd to
roughly 1.14 million bpd in 2022 from forecasts in November.
