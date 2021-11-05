Baffled? You're not alone - COP26 spawns confusing array of acronyms

* Climate conference marked by alphabet soup of new groups
* Cornucopia of clubs and alliances a headache for some
* Activists and analysts say devil is in the detail
(Adds comment, quotes)
GLASGOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Do you know your GFANZ from your
ISSB from your PPCA? Welcome to COP26!
With truly global initiatives to slash the rate of planetary
warming hard to come by, governments, companies and civil
society groups are banding together in multiple smaller groups
to try and accelerate change.
Keeping track of the cornucopia of new clubs and alliances -
each with its own, though sometimes overlapping, aims, is a
headache both for outsiders and those inside the U.N. climate
conference in Scotland.
Governments have announced each alliance to great fanfare,
but behind the scenes, they too are scrambling to keep up.
One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, described
updating an announcement repeatedly overnight as more countries
were persuaded to join one of the pledges.
Some environmental groups worried important substance was
being dropped in such last-minute scrambles, with agreements
sounding better than they may turn out to be in practice.
"Assessing their true worth is hugely difficult, especially
at speed during a COP meeting," Mohamed Adow, director of
climate justice NGO Power Shift Africa, said in a tweet
Thursday.
"They are eye candy but the sugar rush they provide are
empty calories," Adow said.
Others saw the barrage of new partnerships and initiatives
as evidence of greater engagement in an issue too long
neglected. "We've never had as much corporate presence or
commitment," U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said.
GROUP OF GROUPS
There's the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ)
- an umbrella group https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/wrapup-politicians-exit-cop26-130tn-worth-financiers-take-stage-2021-11-03
of clubs for insurers, banks, asset managers and other
sub-sectors of the finance industry. They say they represent
more than $130 trillion in assets, and will be under pressure to
meet the need for an estimated $100 trillion in climate finance
over the next three decades.
U.N. climate envoy Mark Carney chairs that alliance and has
also launched another - the Taskforce on Scaling up Voluntary
Carbon Markets (TSVCM) to boost private investment in voluntary
carbon offset credits.
John Neal, CEO at Lloyd's of London, admitted that anyone
outside the finance world will be thinking "'I've got no idea
what's going on'."
"It's confusing," he said, but "I know it's not
disingenuous."
The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB),
backed by financial market regulators, was also announced on
Wednesday and aims to standardise how companies should report on
their climate risk exposure https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/global-standards-body-takes-aim-company-greenwashing-claims-2021-11-03
and sustainability practices.
On Tuesday, some companies and governments pledged to use
their spending power to fuel research and development of climate
technologies under a U.S.-led 'First Movers Coalition' (FMC).
Confused yet? Those groups are just about the money.
On Thursday, themed "Energy Day" at COP26, non-profit groups
said they were busy just "untangling" announcements, such as
Britain's 'Global Coal to Clean Power Transition Statement'
representing various other energy pledges - some old, some new.
Another new group of 20 countries and five development
institutions promised to stop financing fossil fuels overseas https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/19-countries-plan-cop26-deal-end-financing-fossil-fuels-abroad-sources-2021-11-03;
it has yet to give itself a name.
CONFUSION
There's also the 'Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance' (BOGA), under
which countries will commit next week to ending new oil and gas
permits and to winding down production https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/denmark-costa-rica-seek-alliance-speed-up-end-oil-gas-2021-08-25.
Some saw the confusion as coming from the British organizers
of the Glasgow conference.
"The UK’s communications strategy in Glasgow ... seems
designed to dampen transparency" and hinder scrutiny, said
Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace, in a
statement from Glasgow.
The British organizers declined to comment.
The Asian Development Bank's pilot Energy Transition
Mechanism (ETM), meanwhile, aims to accelerate the retirement of
coal in southeast Asia https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/adb-sets-plan-retire-coal-fired-power-plants-philippines-indonesia-2021-11-03
by buying off and retiring coal assets.
"The announcements may have taken some un-picking," said
Pauline Heinrichs, policy advisor at the climate think tank E3G.
"But they really do represent a tipping point in efforts to
consign coal to history," she added hopefully.
Some observers said financial institutions had made
unprecedented commitments to align portfolios, products, and
services with the 2015 Paris Agreement, but they were still
untested.
"We now need to focus resolutely on the quality of promises
made by financial institutions, not just their quantity," said
Ben Caldecott, director of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group
at the University of Oxford.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Katy Daigle in Glasgow and
Valerie Volcovici in Washington D.C.; Editing Philippa Fletcher
and Janet Lawrence)