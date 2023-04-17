(Adds detail)

April 17 (Reuters) - Iraq's federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have ironed out technical issues essential to resuming northern oil exports from the Turkish port of Ceyhan to international markets, four sources told Reuters on Monday.

Turkey halted Iraq's 450,000 bpd of northern exports on March 25 after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), which ordered Turkey to pay Baghdad damages of $1.5 billion for unauthorised exports by the KRG between 2014 and 2018.

Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, signed a temporary agreement on April 4 to restart northern oil exports, but continued to negotiate on technical issues before engaging with Turkey, two sources said.

These included marketing, pricing and destination. (Reporting by Rowena Edwards, Ron Bousso and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London, and Maha El Dahan in Dubai Editing by Mark Heinrich and Alexander Smith)