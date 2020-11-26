Log in
Bahamas Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority Statement - Lettuce Recall

11/26/2020 | 12:23pm EST
BAHFSA wishes to inform the general public that the recent Romaine Lettuce Warning being circulated on social media by Fox News, is a dated post.

However, there have been no lettuce recalls in 2020. The latest lettuce recall was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on November 21, 2019 in relation to Missa Bay, LLC, a Swedesboro, N.J. establishment that recalled approximately 75,233lbs of salad products that contained meat or poultry because the lettuce ingredient may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.

The salad production dates were from October 14 - 16, 2019 that bear the establishment number 'EST. 18502B' inside the USDA mark of inspection. A complete list of the products that were recalled can be found at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/wcm/connect/7f4bf949-abbe-4bed-b1c9-9c9760c38c33/rc-115-2019-retail-list.pdf?MOD=AJPERES along with the product labels, at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/wcm/connect/b35d8943-d386-49cf-8f80-6854159dc7f6/115-2019-labels.pdf?MOD=AJPERES. The items were shipped to 22 US State distribution locations.

A product sample was collected and individual ingredients in the salad were tested and confirmed a positive result for E. coli O157:H7. Most persons infected with STEC O157:H7 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. If you or anyone in your family become ill as a result of consuming any contaminated products, contact the nearest health professional and inform the Ministry of Health Surveillance Unit.

The use by dates have been past but Importers are still asked to ensure none of these products remain in their freezers and sold to the public. If any consumer has bought and is still in possession of any of the listed products in their freezers, they too are asked to discard them immediately.

Please send all concerns and queries to bahfsa@bahamas.gov.bs

Note the Recall Classification below:

This is a Class I Recall

Health Risk: High

USDA Recall Classifications

Class I

This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II

This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III

This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources - Government of The Bahamas published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 17:22:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
