Bahamas Registered Stock 1Y Initial Public Offering

03/18/2021 | 06:48pm EDT
Bahamas Registered Stock 1Y Initial Public Offering Published: Wednesday March 17th, 2021 PROSPECTUS

THE GOVERNMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF THE BAHAMAS

BAHAMAS REGISTERED STOCK 2022 ISSUE OF B$75,000,000 ISSUED UNDER THE BAHAMAS REGISTERED

STOCK ACT

Prospectus Date: March 3, 2021

Issuer: Bahamas Government Open Date: March 24, 2021 (9:30 a.m.)
Registrar: Central Bank of The Bahamas Close Date: March 26, 2021 (3:00 p.m.)
Organizer: Central Bank of The Bahamas Settlement: March 30, 2021
First Int Pmt: September 30, 2021
Calendar: Actual/365
Security ID Issue Size (B$) Can Grow/Shrink? Unit Share(B$) Tenor (Years) Interest (Fixed) Maturity Interest Payment
BGR143022 75,000,000 Yes 100 1 3.00% March 30, 2022 Semi-annual
75,000,000

Instructions for participation in this Initial Public Offering are outlined below:

Application: Complete the electronic application, available on the Central Bank's website under the Bahamas Registered Stock IPO section. Sign and submit the application to the Markets Unit IPO email address [email protected]with the subject 'BRS Application' + 'Client Name' (e.g. BRS Application for John Doe). Applicants will receive an acknowledgement within four hours of submission, during normal business hours.

KYC/ID: (1) Bahamian E-Passport; or
(2) NIB Smart Card paired with one of the following: Bahamian Driver's License, National Identity Card, Permanent Residence Permit, other National Passport, or Spousal Permit. New Business customers must present a list of its authorized signatories along with Memorandum/Articles of Association.

Payments: Subscription payments should be made electronically-in $100 increments-along with your application, via your commercial bank. Settlement instructions are as follows:

Beneficiary Bank: Central Bank of The Bahamas
BIC: CBBHBSNS(XXX)
Account: CBOB General Account 1315010051
Branch Code: 10000 (if applicable)
Details: Applicant Name + NIB Number + BRS Application (e.g. John Doe NIB#12345 BRS Application)

Allocation: Securities will be awarded in accordance with the Central Bank's priority-based auction allocation method, with first priority given to individuals applying for $250,000 or less. All other applicants-individuals greater than $250,000 and institutions-will be classified as Priority Level 2. Allotments may be prorated, as needed, depending on the total value of subscriptions.

Grow/Shrink: Each security in this offering has the capacity to grow or shrink based on total subscriptions received for each tenor. The entire offer also has the capacity to grow or shrink, commensurate with overall demand. The issuer maintains the right to cap the offer, at its sole discretion.

Refunds: All refunds will be disbursed within three business days following the settlement date.

Certificates: Effective July 2020, the Central Bank discontinued the provision of physical bond certificates. Accordingly, successful applicants will receive an electronic copy of their allotments, via email, within three business days following settlement.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 22:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
