Bahamas Registered Stock Initial Public Offering - August 2021
Published: Tuesday August 3rd, 2021
THE GOVERNMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF THE BAHAMAS
BAHAMAS REGISTERED STOCK (No. 8) 2024, 2026, 2028, 2031, 2041 AND 2051 ISSUE OF B$30,000,000 ISSUED UNDER THE PUBLIC DEBT MANAGEMENT ACT, 2021
Prospectus Date: August 3, 2021
|
Issuer:
|
Bahamas Government
|
Open Date:
|
August 11, 2021 (9:30 a.m.)
|
Registrar:
|
Central Bank of The Bahamas
|
Close Date:
|
August 13, 2021 (3:00 p.m.)
|
Organizer:
|
Central Bank of The Bahamas
|
Settlement:
|
August 17, 2021
|
|
First Int. Pmt:
|
February 17, 2022
|
|
Calendar:
|
Actual/365
|
Security ID
|
Issue Size
|
Can Grow/
Shrink?
|
Unit Share
(B$)
|
Tenor (Years)
|
Interest Fixed
|
Maturity
|
Interest Payment
|
BGR146024
|
2,000,000
|
Yes
|
100
|
3
|
3.60%
|
17-Aug-24
|
Semi-annual
|
BGR146026
|
500,000
|
Yes
|
100
|
5
|
4.05%
|
17-Aug-26
|
Semi-annual
|
BGR146028
|
500,000
|
Yes
|
100
|
7
|
4.70%
|
17-Aug-28
|
Semi-annual
|
BGR146031
|
7,000,000
|
Yes
|
100
|
10
|
5.45%
|
17-Aug-31
|
Semi-annual
|
BGR146041
|
7,000,000
|
Yes
|
100
|
20
|
6.00%
|
17-Aug-41
|
Semi-annual
|
BGR146051
|
13,000,000
|
Yes
|
100
|
30
|
6.50%
|
17-Aug-51
|
Semi-annual
|
|
30,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Instructions for participation in this Initial Public Offering are outlined below:
Application: Complete the electronic application form. Sign and submit the application form to the Markets Unit IPO email address [email protected]bahamas.com with the subject 'BRS Application' + 'Client Name' (e.g. BRS Application for John Doe). Applicants will receive an acknowledgement within four hours of submission, during normal business hours.
KYC/ID: (1) Bahamian E-Passport; or
(2) NIB Smart Card paired with one of the following: Bahamian Driver's License, National Identity Card, Permanent Residence Permit, other National Passport, or Spousal Permit. New Business customers must present a list of its authorized signatories along with Memorandum/Articles of Association.
Payment: Subscription payments should be made electronically-minimum of $100 in $100 increments-via your commercial bank. Settlement instructions are as follows:
Beneficiary Bank: Central Bank of The BahamasBIC: CBBHBSNS(XXX)Account: CBOB General Account 1315010051Branch Code: 10000 (if applicable)Details: Applicant Name + NIBNumber + BRS Application (e.g. John Doe NIB#12345 BRS Application)
Allocation: Securities will be awarded in accordance with the Central Bank's priority-based auction allocation method, with first priority given to individuals applying for $250,000 or less. All other applicants-individuals greater than $250,000 and institutions-will be classified as Priority Level 2. Allotments may be prorated, as needed, depending on the total value of subscriptions.
Grow/Shrink: Each security in this offering has the capacity to grow or shrink based on total subscriptions received for each tenor. The entire offer also has the capacity to grow or shrink, commensurate with overall demand. The issuer maintains the right to cap the offer, at its sole discretion.
Refunds: All refunds will be disbursed within three business days following the settlement date.
Certificates: Effective July 2020, the Central Bank discontinued the provision of physical bond certificates. Accordingly,successfulapplicantswill receive an electronic copy of their allotments, via email, within three business days following settlement.
Disclaimer
