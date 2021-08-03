Log in
Bahamas Registered Stock Initial Public Offering - August 2021

08/03/2021
Bahamas Registered Stock Initial Public Offering - August 2021 Published: Tuesday August 3rd, 2021

THE GOVERNMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF THE BAHAMAS

BAHAMAS REGISTERED STOCK (No. 8) 2024, 2026, 2028, 2031, 2041 AND 2051 ISSUE OF B$30,000,000 ISSUED UNDER THE PUBLIC DEBT MANAGEMENT ACT, 2021

Prospectus Date: August 3, 2021

Issuer:

Bahamas Government

Open Date:

August 11, 2021 (9:30 a.m.)

Registrar:

Central Bank of The Bahamas

Close Date:

August 13, 2021 (3:00 p.m.)

Organizer:

Central Bank of The Bahamas

Settlement:

August 17, 2021

First Int. Pmt:

February 17, 2022

Calendar:

Actual/365

Security ID

Issue Size

Can Grow/

Shrink?

Unit Share

(B$)

Tenor (Years)

Interest Fixed

Maturity

Interest Payment

BGR146024

2,000,000

Yes

100

3

3.60%

17-Aug-24

Semi-annual

BGR146026

500,000

Yes

100

5

4.05%

17-Aug-26

Semi-annual

BGR146028

500,000

Yes

100

7

4.70%

17-Aug-28

Semi-annual

BGR146031

7,000,000

Yes

100

10

5.45%

17-Aug-31

Semi-annual

BGR146041

7,000,000

Yes

100

20

6.00%

17-Aug-41

Semi-annual

BGR146051

13,000,000

Yes

100

30

6.50%

17-Aug-51

Semi-annual

30,000,000

Instructions for participation in this Initial Public Offering are outlined below:

Application: Complete the electronic application form. Sign and submit the application form to the Markets Unit IPO email address [email protected]bahamas.com with the subject 'BRS Application' + 'Client Name' (e.g. BRS Application for John Doe). Applicants will receive an acknowledgement within four hours of submission, during normal business hours.

KYC/ID: (1) Bahamian E-Passport; or

(2) NIB Smart Card paired with one of the following: Bahamian Driver's License, National Identity Card, Permanent Residence Permit, other National Passport, or Spousal Permit. New Business customers must present a list of its authorized signatories along with Memorandum/Articles of Association.

Payment: Subscription payments should be made electronically-minimum of $100 in $100 increments-via your commercial bank. Settlement instructions are as follows: 
Beneficiary Bank: Central Bank of The BahamasBIC: CBBHBSNS(XXX)Account: CBOB General Account 1315010051Branch Code: 10000 (if applicable)Details: Applicant Name + NIBNumber + BRS Application (e.g. John Doe NIB#12345 BRS Application)

Allocation: Securities will be awarded in accordance with the Central Bank's priority-based auction allocation method, with first priority given to individuals applying for $250,000 or less. All other applicants-individuals greater than $250,000 and institutions-will be classified as Priority Level 2. Allotments may be prorated, as needed, depending on the total value of subscriptions.

Grow/Shrink: Each security in this offering has the capacity to grow or shrink based on total subscriptions received for each tenor. The entire offer also has the capacity to grow or shrink, commensurate with overall demand. The issuer maintains the right to cap the offer, at its sole discretion.

Refunds: All refunds will be disbursed within three business days following the settlement date.

Certificates: Effective July 2020, the Central Bank discontinued the provision of physical bond certificates. Accordingly,successfulapplicantswill receive an electronic copy of their allotments, via email, within three business days following settlement.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 20:22:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
