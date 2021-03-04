Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bahamas Registered Stock Initial Public Offering - March 2021

03/04/2021 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bahamas Registered Stock Initial Public Offering - March 2021 Published: Thursday March 4th, 2021 Amended: Wednesday March 3rd, 2021 PROSPECTUS

THE GOVERNMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF THE BAHAMAS

BAHAMAS REGISTERED STOCK 2024, 2026, 2028, 2031, 2041 AND 2051 ISSUE OF B$25,000,000 ISSUED

UNDER THE BAHAMAS REGISTERED STOCK ACT

Prospectus Date: March 3, 2021

Issuer: Bahamas Government Open Date: March 09, 2021 (9:30 a.m.)
Registrar: Central Bank of The Bahamas Close Date: March 11, 2021 (3:00 p.m.)
Organizer: Central Bank of The Bahamas Settlement: March 15, 2021
First Int Pmt: August 15, 2021 (short)
Calendar: Actual/365
Security ID Issue Size (B$) Can Grow/Shrink? Unit Share(B$) Tenor (Years) Interest (Fixed) Maturity Interest Payment
BGR142124 5,000,000 Yes 100 3 3.50% February 15, 2024 Semi-annual
BGR142126 5,000,000 Yes 100 5 4.00% February 15, 2026 Semi-annual
BGR142128 500,000 Yes 100 7 4.65% February 15, 2028 Semi-annual
BGR142131 1,500,000 Yes 100 10 5.40% February 15, 2031 Semi-annual
BGR142141 5,000,000 Yes 100 20 5.95% February 15, 2041 Semi-annual
BGR142151 8,000,000 Yes 100 30 6.40% February 15, 2051 Semi-annual
25,000,000

Instructions for participation in this Initial Public Offering are outlined below:

Application: Complete an electronic application. Sign and submit the application to the domestic debt Email address [email protected]with the subject 'BRS Application' + 'Client Name' (e.g. BRS Application for John Doe). Applicants will receive an acknowledgement within four hours of submission, during normal business hours.

KYC/ID: (1) Bahamian E-Passport; or
(2) NIB Smart Card paired with one of the following: Bahamian Driver's License, National Identity Card, Permanent Residence Permit, other National Passport, or Spousal Permit. New Business customers must present a list of its authorized signatories along with Memorandum/Articles of Association.

Payments: Subscription payments should be made electronically-in $100 increments-along with your application, via your commercial bank. Settlement instructions are as follows:

Beneficiary Bank: Central Bank of The Bahamas
BIC: CBBHBSNS(XXX)
Account: CBOB General Account 1315010051
Branch Code: 10000 (if applicable)
Details: Applicant Name + NIB Number + BRS Application (e.g. John Doe NIB#12345 BRS Application)

Allocation: Securities will be awarded in accordance with the Central Bank's priority-based auction allocation method, with first priority given to individuals applying for $250,000 or less. All other applicants-individuals greater than $250,000 and institutions-will be classified as Priority Level 2. Allotments may be prorated, as needed, depending on the total value of subscriptions

Grow/Shrink: Each security in this offering has the capacity to grow or shrink based on total subscriptions received for each tenor. The entire offer also has the capacity to grow or shrink, commensurate with overall demand. The issuer maintains the right to cap the offer, at its sole discretion.

Refunds: All refunds will be disbursed within three business days following the settlement date.

Certificates: Effective July 2020, the Central Bank discontinued the provision of physical bond certificates. Accordingly, successful applicants will receive an electronic copy of their allotments, via email, within three business days following settlement.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 22:18:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:41pB2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL  : announces 4Q20 Results
PU
05:41pECOGRAF  : Major Project Status Approved by Australian Government
PU
05:41pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Buyout Investigation
GL
05:39pACORDA THERAPEUTICS  : Provides Financial and Business Update for Fourth Quarter 2020
PU
05:39pCompass Therapeutics Announces Participation in March 2021 Investor Conferences
BU
05:38pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK)
GL
05:38pConsumer Cos Fall After Yields, Oil Prices Spike -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:37pRECIPE UNLIMITED  : Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
AQ
05:36pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) on Behalf of Investors
BU
05:35pZIONS BANCORPORATION N A  : 2020 Year in Review
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments
2Stock Futures Drop Ahead of Powell's Comments
3EXCLUSIVE: Amid shortage, U.S. suppliers to Chinese chip giant SMIC struggle to get export licenses
4SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil jumps 5% as OPEC+ agrees output rollover for April
5Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ