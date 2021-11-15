Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bahamas Registered Stock Initial Public Offering - November 2021 IPO Results

11/15/2021 | 05:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bahamas Registered Stock Initial Public Offering - November 2021 IPO Results Published: Friday November 5th, 2021 Amended: Monday November 15th, 2021

THE GOVERNMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF THE BAHAMAS

BAHAMAS REGISTERED STOCK (No. 4) 2024, 2026, 2028, 2031, 2041 AND 2051 ISSUE OF B$20,000,000 ISSUED UNDER THE PUBLIC DEBT MANAGEMENT ACT, 2021

Prospectus Date: November 3, 2021

Issuer: Bahamas Government Open Date: November 9, 2021 (9:30 a.m.)
Registrar: Central Bank of The Bahamas Close Date: November 11, 2021 (3:00 p.m.)
Organizer: Central Bank of The Bahamas Settlement: November 16, 2021
Minimum: $100 First Int Pmt: May 16, 2022
Increment: $100 Calendar: Actual/365
Security ID Issue Size (B$) Can Grow/Shrink? Unit Share(B$) Tenor (Years) Interest (Fixed) Maturity Interest Payment Final Distribution (B$)
BGR148024 2,000,000 Yes 100 3 3.60% 16-Nov-24 Semi-annual

2,757,000
BGR148026 1,000,000 Yes 100 5 4.05% 16-Nov-26 Semi-annual

2,530,500

BGR148028 1,000,000 Yes 100 7 4.70% 16-Nov-28 Semi-annual

70,000

BGR148031 2,000,000 Yes 100 10 5.45% 16-Nov-31 Semi-annual

732,000

BGR148041 2,000,000 Yes 100 20 6.00% 16-Nov-41 Semi-annual

723,000

BGR148051 12,000,000 Yes 100 30 6.50% 16-Nov-51 Semi-annual

8,834,100
20,000,000

15,646,600

Instructions for participation in this Initial Public Offering are outlined below:

Application: Complete the electronic application form. Sign and submit the application form to the Markets Unit IPO email address [email protected]with the subject "BRS Application" + "Client Name" (e.g. BRS Application for John Doe). Applicants will receive an acknowledgement within four hours of submission, during normal business hours.

KYC/ID: (1) Bahamian E-Passport; or
(2) NIB Smart Card paired with one of the following: Bahamian Driver's License, National Identity Card, Permanent Residence Permit, other National Passport, or Spousal Permit. New Business customers must present a list of its authorized signatories along with Memorandum/Articles of Association.

Payment: Subscription payments may be made electronically via commercial bank or digitally via Sand Dollar in accordance with the user's wallet limit.
Settlement instructions are as follows:

i)Bank Wire Information:
Beneficiary Bank: Central Bank of The Bahamas
BIC: CBBHBSNS(XXX)
Account: CBOB General Account 1315010051
Branch Code: 10000 (if applicable)
Details: Applicant Name + NIB Number + BRS Application (e.g. John Doe NIB#12345 BRS Application)
ii)Central Bank Digital Currency Sand Dollar Information:
Direct payments to Receiver's Custom Name (alias):
[email protected]

Allocation: Securities will be awarded in accordance with the Central Bank's priority-based auction allocation method, with first priority given to individuals applying for $250,000 or less. All other applicants-individuals greater than $250,000 and institutions-will be classified as Priority Level 2. Allotments may be prorated, as needed, depending on the total value of subscriptions.

Grow/Shrink: Each security in this offering has the capacity to grow or shrink based on total subscriptions received for each tenor. The entire offer also has the capacity to grow or shrink, commensurate with overall demand. The issuer maintains the right to cap the offer, at its sole discretion.

Refunds: All refunds will be disbursed within three business days following the settlement date.

Certificates: Successful applicants will receive an electronic copy of their allotments, via email, within three business days following settlement.

(The Central Bank discontinued the provision of physical bond certificates effective July 2020.)

Disclaimer

Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 22:02:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:16pEPLUS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pSHINECO, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pASTRA ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pARCIMOTO INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pLUCID GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pBIOATLA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pINFLECTION POINT ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pUONLIVE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pMANHATTAN SCIENTIFICS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Musk's $6 billion Tesla stock haul has charity circuit buzzing
2Shell ditches the Dutch, seeks move to London in overhaul
3Stocks tread water, safe haven dollar gains on inflation worries
4Vita : Dividend/Distribution – VTG
5IBM, Amazon partner to extend reach of data tools for oil companies

HOT NEWS