NASSAU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bahamas Chief Magistrate JoyAnn Ferguson-Pratt on Tuesday denied a bail application by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, remanding him to the Bahamas State Department of Corrections until Feb. 8.

The judge said Bankman-Fried's risk of flight was so great that he should be remanded to custody and adjourned the case until Feb. 8. (Reporting by Jared Higgs, writing by Brian Ellsworth and Megan Davies, editing by Chris Reese)