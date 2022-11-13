Bahamas securities regulator launch probe over collapse of FTX

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Bahamas securities regulator and
financial investigators are investigating potential misconduct
over the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the Royal
Bahamas Police Force said on Sunday.
"A team of financial investigators from the Financial Crimes
Investigation Branch are working closely with the Bahamas
Securities Commission to investigate if any criminal misconduct
occurred," the police said in a statement.
FTX did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a
comment.
(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Bahamas and Maria Ponnezhath in
Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)