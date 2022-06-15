Log in
Bahrain central bank raises key rate by 75 bps to 2.5%

06/15/2022 | 02:11pm EDT
June 15 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Bahrain said on Wednesday it raised its key policy interest rate, on its one-week deposit facility, by 75 basis points (bps) to 2.5%, moving in lockstep with the U.S. Federal Reserve's hike as the Bahraini dinar is pegged to the dollar.

CBB also hiked by 75 bps the overnight deposit rate to 2.25%, the four-week deposit rate to 3.25% and the lending rate to 3.75%.

(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
