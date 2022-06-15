Bahrain central bank raises key rate by 75 bps to 2.5%

June 15 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Bahrain said on
Wednesday it raised its key policy interest rate, on its
one-week deposit facility, by 75 basis points (bps) to 2.5%,
moving in lockstep with the U.S. Federal Reserve's hike as the
Bahraini dinar is pegged to the dollar.
CBB also hiked by 75 bps the overnight deposit rate to
2.25%, the four-week deposit rate to 3.25% and the lending rate
to 3.75%.
(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba
in Dubai; Editing by Chris Reese)