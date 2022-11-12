Bahrain holds parliament polls; rights groups slam 'repressive' climate

MANAMA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Bahrainis on Saturday voted
in parliamentary elections held in an environment rights groups
described as "political repression" since the Gulf Arab state
has dissolved the main opposition groups and cracked down on
dissent.
Polling stations opened at 8:00 am in the Sunni-ruled island
state, which crushed a 2011 anti-government uprising led largely
by the Shi'ite Muslim community that has long complained of
discrimination, a charge denied by authorities.
Ahead of the vote, which includes municipal polls, rights
group Amnesty International criticised "highly restrictive
measures" that bar members of banned opposition groups and those
who have served jail terms longer than six months.
"Holding this general election will not address the
atmosphere of repression and the denial of human rights that has
gripped Bahrain for years," Amnesty said in a statement.
Bahrain, a U.S. ally, has jailed thousands, including
opposition leaders, sometimes in mass trials.
The government said 344,713 voters were eligible to vote,
down from 365,467 in the last polls in 2018.
London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy,
describing the vote as a "sham", said legislation on voter
inclusion appeared to target individuals who had boycotted
earlier polls.
Justice Minister Nawaf Al-Ma'awda, when asked for comment,
told reporters the voter list did not include individuals who
did not previously vote but that they "were given the chance to
then register".
He said the political process is "free and stable" and that
political organisations that were banned "supported terrorism".
The Interior Ministry late on Friday announced hacking
attempts on websites "to hinder the elections and circulate
negative messages".
Just over 500 candidates are running for 40 parliamentary
and 30 municipal seats, including 94 women, more than double the
2018 figure, authorities say.
Parliament consists of the elected Council of
Representatives and the Shura Council, whose 40 members are
appointed by the king.
GRIEVANCES
Many Bahraini Shi'ites complain of facing discrimination in
areas such as jobs and government services in the nation of 1.5
million. Authorities reject the accusations and have accused
Shi'ite Iran of fostering unrest, a charge Tehran denies.
"Under the ashes (of the uprising) there are embers. If the
government does not address grievances the opposition will keep
producing leaders, no matter how many remain in prison or
exile," Ebrahim Sharif, a former official of the dissolved
secular Waad political party, told Reuters in Manama.
A small oil producer that is home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth
Fleet, Bahrain is one of the most indebted states in the Gulf.
It was bailed out in 2018 by wealthy neighbours with an aid
package of $10 billion tied to reforms aimed at attaining fiscal
balance by 2024. Its debt fell slightly to 129% of GDP in 2021.
Higher oil prices have improved the fiscal outlook for
Bahrain, which says it is pushing ahead with an economic
recovery plan to grow non-oil GDP by 5% this year and create
20,000 jobs for Bahrainis each year for the next two years.
At a polling centre set up in Bahrain International Circuit,
where Formula 1 races are held, several voters said job creation
and wages were their main concerns at a time of rising prices.
"They need to reassure new graduates that there will be jobs
for them...and take care of pensioners," Ali Jassem Ibrahim, a
54-year-old defence ministry employee, told Reuters. "Focus on
citizens' standards of living."
