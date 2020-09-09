Bahrain markets dual-tranche bonds for second debt sale this year

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Bahrain began marketing its second
bond offering of the year on Wednesday, a dual-tranche issuance
comprising seven-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, and a 12-year
conventional tranche, a document showed.
The small oil producer, which averted a credit crunch in
2018 with a $10 billion aid package from its wealthy Gulf
neighbours, raised $2 billion in May to bolster finances
battered by low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis.
It gave initial price guidance of around 4.5% for the sukuk
and around 5.75% for the conventional bonds, the document from
one of the banks arranging the deal showed.
Each tranche will be of benchmark size, which usually means
at least $500 million, the document showed. Two financial
sources and a banker said Bahrain would likely issue around $2
billion.
The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Bahrain, rated B+ by S&P and Fitch, hired Bank ABC, Citi,
Gulf International Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Bahrain and
Standard Chartered to arrange the deal.
It had been considering issuing a 30-year conventional
tranche in lieu of the 12-year bonds or alongside them, but
opted for the shorter tenor, according to a separate bank
document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
"There was no investor appetite for a 30-year tranche.
Bahrain has a relatively low amount of bonds maturing in 12
years, so it was a sweet spot," one of the financial sources
said.
