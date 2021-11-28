Bahrain outlook improves on fiscal reforms, S&P says

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings has revised
Bahrain's outlook to 'stable' from 'negative' on the back of new
fiscal reforms aimed at improving non-oil revenues and cutting
state spending, the ratings agency said in a statement.
Rated below investment grade, Bahrain was bailed out to
avoid a credit crunch in 2018 with a $10 billion package from
wealthy neighbours, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab
Emirates.
That money was linked to a set of fiscal reforms, but after
the coronavirus crisis strained its finances, Bahrain in
September postponed plans to balance its budget by two years and
announced plans to increase a value-added tax.
"The Bahraini government recently announced additional
fiscal reforms to strengthen non-oil revenue and rationalize
expenditure. These measures, along with the more supportive oil
price environment, should improve the sovereign's fiscal
position", S&P said in a statement this weekend.
The agency said it expects the government to benefit from
additional financial support from its Gulf neighbours, if
needed.
Bahrain will double value-added tax to 10% next year, a move
which S&P estimated could contribute receipts of about 3% of
gross domestic product in the next few years, up from about 1.7%
this year.
The Gulf state is also planning to rationalise operational
government expenditure and social subsidies in 2023 and 2024, a
move which shifts the focus of its reforms more on the spending
side than on raising non-oil revenues.
"We believe there is higher implementation risk in
expenditure rationalization as the delicate political and social
environment on the island, which has constrained the
government's efforts, persists", S&P said.
Bahrain has in the past backtracked on some reforms as its
Sunni Muslim rulers feared that austerity moves would bolster
the majority Shi’ite-led opposition and stir more of the unrest
that rattled the country since the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Simon cameron-Moore)