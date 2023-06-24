CAIRO, June 24 (Reuters) - Bahrain is following developments in Russia and stressed the importance of maintaining stability under "President Vladimir Putin's leadership," the kingdom's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday. (Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
