Jan 15 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc:

* IN RESPONSE TO RECENT MEDIA REPORTS ON ERNIE BOT, SAYS IT HAS NOT ENGAGED IN ANY BUSINESS COLLABORATION OR PROVIDED ANY TAILORED SERVICE TO AUTHORS OF THE ACADEMIC PAPER OR ANY INSTITUTIONS WITH WHICH THEY ARE AFFILIATED

* THE COMPANY IS COMMITTED TO OPERATING ITS AI RELATED PRODUCTS AND BUSINESSES IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS AND BEST CORPORATE PRACTICES

Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom)