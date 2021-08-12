Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Baidu quarterly results top estimates on ad sales, AI demand

08/12/2021 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Men interact with a Baidu AI robot near the company logo at its headquarters in Beijing

(Reuters) -Baidu Inc's quarterly results topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the Chinese search giant benefited from a rebound in advertising sales and higher demand for its artificial intelligence and cloud products.

The company also said Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Herman Yu has been appointed as its chief strategy officer, but will continue to serve as CFO until a successor is found.

Demand for the company's rapidly growing autonomous driving service and artificial intelligence-powered cloud products, in which it has been investing heavily, has helped diversify revenue sources and offset competition from giants such as Alibaba and ByteDance in its core search segment.

Baidu spent about 15.9 billion yuan in the quarter to ramp up its products, a 21% increase compared with a year earlier.

Baidu's streaming affiliate, iQIYI, posted a 15% increase in advertising revenue and subscribers grew to 106.2 million by June, on the back of more original content. Total revenue at iQIYI was up 3% at 7.6 billion yuan in the quarter.

The company, also known as China's Google, said total revenue rose to 31.35 billion yuan ($4.84 billion) from 26.03 billion yuan in the second quarter ended June 30, topping analysts' average estimate of 30.96 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's adjusted profit of 15.41 yuan per American Depository share (ADS) beat expectations of 13.05 yuan per ADS.

Baidu is facing heightened scrutiny from Beijing's regulators who have raised concerns on data security and user privacy, targeting the country's tech giants.

($1 = 6.4756 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.44% 194.86 Delayed Quote.-16.27%
BAIDU, INC. -0.36% 164.95 Delayed Quote.-23.72%
IQIYI, INC. -3.86% 10.21 Delayed Quote.-41.59%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.4746 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:56aMalaysia's Khazanah to increase high impact investments via $1.4 billion fund
RE
06:49aOver half of crypto tokens stolen in $610 million hack now returned, Poly Network says
RE
06:46aGold consolidates as U.S. inflation data cools taper bets
RE
06:44aBaidu quarterly results top estimates on ad sales, AI demand
RE
06:43aAfrican giants MTN, Sanlam partner to sell insurance on continent
RE
06:38aCineworld eyes Wall St money after rival AMC becomes meme stock
RE
06:36aU.S. employers get religion with vaccine mandates
RE
06:14aFTSE 100 Just in Red as Miners Fall; Aviva, Oil Stocks Gain
DJ
06:13aFed framework gives rise to mash-up of views, averaging strategies
RE
06:08aFacebook may have to sell Giphy on Britain's competition concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Messi joins crypto craze, taking part of PSG fee in fan tokens
2BHP GROUP : BHP : Estimating Australia's “blue carbon” potential
3Explainer-How hackers stole $613 million in crypto tokens from Poly Network
4SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Strong growth in Order intake of EUR 11 m to EUR 24.7 m; EUR ..
5NN GROUP N.V. : NN N : Group reports 1H21 results

HOT NEWS