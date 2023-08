Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc beat second-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, helped by strength in advertising.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was 34.06 billion yuan ($4.67 billion), compared with analysts' average estimate of 33.28 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 7.2928 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)