Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Baikowski: Mathym® Launches the Production of zilight®

10/19/2021 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Baikowski® (Paris:ALBKK) announces the production of zilight®, an innovative zirconia nano-dispersion. This is the second industrialized product release from Mathym® R&D.

Mathym®, which was created in 2014 and has been a subsidiary of Baikowski since 2019, reinforces the diversification strategy that has been at the heart of the Savoy-based group since 2015. zilight® is primarily aimed at optics and photonics markets, specifically for high refractive index applications. This new product will also be used in applications for energy and environmental markets, such as fuel cells. zilight® has a high refractive index and transparency, and it is available dispersed in a large variety of solvents (monomers, polymers, resins, etc.).

The release of this new Mathym® product reaffirms the pertinence and success of the Mathym® acquisition. zilight® completes Baikowski’s offer by addressing new growth markets and strengthens the company’s position as an expert in innovative, customized, high value-added solutions.

About Baikowski®: Baikowski® has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and, more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations, as well as other high-quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings.
The quality of Baikowski®’s products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defence and medical industries.

Complete information on the company may be found at: www.baikowski.com- finance@baikowski.com
Euronext: ALBKK - ISIN: FR0013384369


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:08aRHEACELL GMBH KG : From chronic to curable? RHEACELL is developing a novel cell-therapy agent for the treatment of chronic venous ulcers.
EQ
03:06aUK competition watchdog puts music streaming in its sights
RE
03:06aBitcoin nears record high ahead of futures ETF listing
RE
03:06aB2GOLD CORP. : Reports Continued Strong Total Gold Production for Q3 2021 of 310,261 oz, 7% Above Budget and 18% Higher than Q3 2020; Annual Production Guidance Range Increased to 1,015,000 to 1,055,000 oz
AQ
03:05aS.Korean stocks rebound on tech boost, easing China property woes
RE
03:05aSPARK MICROSYSTEMS : Expands in EMEA With New UWB Sales and Support Resources
BU
03:04aBELLWAY P L C : UK homebuilder Bellway posts surge in profit, sees 10% rise in output
RE
03:03aFDA Pre-Submission for Saliva-Based Glucose Test to Replace Invasive Finger-Prick
PR
03:02aDeclaration of the 1st of November as a Public Holiday
PU
03:02aNEDAP N : XXL All Sports United optimizes omnichannel strategy wit …
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Why did the SEC release a report on GameStop?
2Tech stocks help Asian markets shake off China blues
3Ericsson Net Profit Beats Despite China Sales Drop and Supply-Chain Iss..
4Ericsson profit beats expectations on 5G demand despite China setback
5Chinese property bonds firm after Kaisa and Sunac make coupon payments

HOT NEWS