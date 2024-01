Jan 9 (Reuters) - Bain & Company has picked Christophe De Vusser, the head of its European private equity advisory business, to be its next global CEO, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The firm's worldwide partners voted to confirm his appointment to succeed Manny Maceda, who will step down on July 1 at the end of his second three-year term, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)