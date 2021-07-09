Baird & Warner : Announces Grand Opening of New Downtown Highland Park Office and Top Producer Dina Lissner as Its Sales Manager

Baird & Warner, Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company, today announced North Shore native and top-producer Dina Lissner as the new sales manager of its new Highland Park office, which serves Highland Park, Glencoe, Northbrook, Deerfield and more. For Lissner, the new role marks a return to Baird & Warner, where she started her career in 2017, after three years at Compass.

“We’re very proud to welcome Dina back home to Baird & Warner as her market expertise and local knowledge will be a tremendous asset for our agents working with North Shore buyers and sellers,” said Laura Ellis, president of residential sales and executive vice president of Baird & Warner. “Our former Highland Park managing broker Lynn Kosner put Baird & Warner on the map in a critical market – and we look forward to Dina continuing Lynn’s legacy of success in leading the office during this unprecedented growth period as the housing market continues to break records.”

The timing of Lissner’s hiring comes on the heels of the grand opening of the new Baird & Warner Highland Park office at 579 Central Ave., in the heart of downtown Highland Park. Formerly home to a bank, the new office location is light-filled, spacious and includes the latest leading technology; three conference rooms facing the busy foot traffic along Central Avenue; private offices; a large open workspace; and a designated area for closings.

“I thank Lynn for leading the way and look forward to supporting the extremely dedicated and talented Highland Park agents with access to abundant training and growth opportunities unique to the Baird & Warner culture,” said Lissner. “Unlike other brokerages, Baird & Warner designated managing brokers live in the communities we serve and are solely focused on our office’s agents, while other firms’ managers buy and sell, competing directly with their own agents. Our undivided management attention fuels the strength and camaraderie of all our agents – from newcomers to industry veterans – and brings tremendous value to their careers and day-to-day lives.”

Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company with more than 2,500 broker associates in 29 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005467/en/