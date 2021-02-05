Log in
Bakasco – Exotic Infused Sauce Delivers a Welcome Kick to Food and Cocktails

02/05/2021 | 05:37pm EST
Naruto-city, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Months of collaboration between Bando Foods and Kawazoe Orchard has resulted in the tangy and spicy Bakasco, a yuzu-infused pepper-like sauce, designed to give food an extra boost in quality.

The sauce defines the very essence and charm of the nature-rich Tokushima as all the selected, main ingredients packed into a bottle of Bakasco - chilli peppers, yuzu juice, and persimmons - are sourced from the prefecture.

Bakasco has been certified organic by the Japanese Standards of Agriculture (JAS). It is perfect for pork stir-fries, gyozas, thick Japanese noodles and fried foods. 

The sauce, which comes in a 60ml bottle, can also be used to make spaghetti with oil and garlic, and be used with assorted seafood rice bowls, sashimi, oysters, roast beef, meat dishes, soups, salads, and is even ideal for the preparation of cocktails.

With a high concentration of yuzu juice, combined with persimmon vinegar's flavorsome and smooth taste, Bakasco is also perfect for health-conscious consumers as no additives have been added.

The product came into being when Bando Foods, which produces, manufactures and supplies yuzu, citrus sudachi, citrus yuko, and awabancha tea, approached Kawazoe Orchard with the idea of a sauce, with its main ingredient being yuzu.

Both agreed to develop a flagship product that couldn’t easily be copied and had its roots within 

The project, which was launched in 2019, resulted in the first production of Bakasco in 2020 and is now available for worldwide sale. 

Bando Foods is based in the mountains of Kamikatsu Town on a south-facing slope at an altitude of 300m-400m. Its farm operation has acquired organic JAS certification while its Yuzu gained EU export accreditation in 2015. 

Kawazoe Orchard produces and sells several varieties of pears and persimmon from standard Kosui and Hosui to Akizuki and Nansui, which are rare in Shikoku, in a 1.8-hectare field located in Naruto City, Tokushima Prefecture. It also manufactures and supplies various syrups and dressings.

Yuzu is a citrus fruit that is mainly cultivated in Japan, and replicates between a lemon and a lime. It has the look of a small grapefruit and can be yellow or green in color. Because of its sour taste, its juice is mainly used in cooking and is a mainstay ingredient of Japanese cuisine. 

For more information about Bakasco – which is priced at €11.90 per 60ml bottle – view their website:  www.bakasco.jp/.

For inquiries from customers and the press regarding this release, please contact:

Global brand Inc. / JAPAN

+81-80-9644-4222

Website: http://globalbrand.co.jp/usa/

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Global-Brand-102715218383091?_rdc=1&_rdr

Instagram: https://instagram.com/global.brand_

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/exotic-infused-sauce-delivers-a-welcome-kick-to-food-and-cocktails.html

Media Company: Global Brand, Inc.
Media Name: Takahiro Yamada 
Media Phone: +81-(0)52-686-2095. 
Media Email: support_globalbrand@customers.prdistribution.org

Primary Logo

